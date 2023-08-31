Best College Football Players Props Thursday Night: Target Brennan Armstrong in NC State Debut
The North Carolina State signal caller is in line for a big night against an outmatched UConn team.
By Reed Wallach
We have a unique slate of college football with the season officially getting underway with a five-day game week.
The action gets started on Thursday night with a handful of games with North Carolina State traveling to take on UConn as two touchdown favorites. However, the marquee matchup will be out west between a banged up Utah team against a new-look Florida roster. Further, Nebraska begins the Matt Rhule era on the road against Minnesota.
You can find betting previews for nearly every game on the Week 1 slate here, but here's three prop bets on Thursday night to get us started for the weekend.
Get ready for the ENTIRE Week 1 slate with our best bets against the spread (ATS) for every Top 25 team!
Best College Football Props for Week 1
- Brennan Armstrong OVER 251.5 Passing Yards
- Trevor Etienne OVER 44,5 Rushing Yards
- Chris Autman-Bell OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards
Brennan Armstrong OVER 251.5 Passing Yards
Armstrong makes his debut with the Wolfpack, reuniting with his former offensive coordinator at Virginia Robert Anae. This was a matchup from last season that NC State absolutely dominated, winning 41-10 with starting QB Devin Leary putting up 320 yards through the air.
I expect similar numbers for Armstrong in a far more potent offense under Anae's guidance. The OC spent a year at Syracuse, a team that hung 48 points on this UConn defense. This is a prime matchup for the two to reunite and hit the ground running.
Trevor Etienne OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards
Eitenne went over this number in eight of 13 games last season, averaging over six yards a carry last season and I expect far more volume in 2023 after averaging only nine carries per game.
With the addition of Graham Mertz, who is less dangerous with the ball in his hands than No. 4 pick in last year's NFL Draft Anthony Richardson, the Gators are going to attack Utah on the ground, meaning more touches for the explosive Etienne.
The new offensive philosophy should directly benefit the Gators RB.
Chris Autman-Bell OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards
Somehow, someway, Autuman-Bell is still on the Gophers roster, playing his seventh season with the team. After injuries have derailed a few big seasons, Autman-Bell looks to put together a full year with a team that should focus on the passing game more.
The team lost Mohamed Ibrahim and veteran signal caller Tanner Morgan, passing the baton to Athan Kaliakmanis, who has the ability to stretch the field vertically like Morgan couldn't.
Autman-Bell's role in this offense could be evolving with the team landing Group of Five transfers Corey Croom and Elijah Spencer, but this number is far too low for a player that has a rapport with the incoming starting QB.
Track Reed's bets here!