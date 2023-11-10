Best College Football Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Kentucky
By Reed Wallach
Kentucky will look to pull a stunner on Saturday against Alabama at home but will have its hands full given the team's lackluster offense.
However, can the Wildcats lean on its defense to shut down the emerging Alabama run game? The team will look to make this game into a rock fight as Alabama's defense continues to emerge as one of the best units in football, which can lead to under bets on both Devin Leary and Ray Davis' player props.
Here's how I'm eyeing the player prop market for Kentucky vs. Alabama on Saturday. If you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook today, you will be eligible to have your first bet matched up to $1,000! All you have to do is sign up with the link below!
Best Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Kentucky
- Devin Leary UNDER 203.5 Passing Yards
- Ray Davis OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards
- Jase McClellan UNDER 77.5 Rushing Yards
Devin Leary UNDER 203.5 Passing Yards
Leary didn't play in the fourth quarter of Kentucky's blowout win at Mississippi State last week due to a re-aggravated shoulder ailment and an eye injury. He's set to be good to go for this one, but this is a player who has noted struggles returning from shoulder surgery that cost him half of last season.
Kentucky has been a middling offense all season, 73rd in EPA/Pass, and Leary has passed for more than 200 yards in just five of nine games. Given that he'll be facing one of the best defenses in the country, I'm going to go under on Leary's passing yards.
Ray Davis OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards
The Wildcats have done far better on the ground than through the air this season, mainly due to the Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis' excellence which includes over six yards per carry on 148 rushes.
While I don't expect Kentucky to sustain many drives due to Leary's struggles passing, I believe Davis can help dictate field position against an Alabama defense that is a bit vulnerable against the run, ranking 84th in defensive line yards and 110th in explosive rush rate.
Davis has had at least 12 carries in all but one game, and has more than 15 in every SEC game. The volume will be there and this number is building in a defensive struggle, but Davis' usage can outpace that and he can clear this mark.
Find out our picks against the spread for EVERY Top 25 matchup on Saturday here!
Jase McClellan UNDER 77.5 Rushing Yards
This number is a bit too high for my liking for McClellan. The No. 1 back in the Alabama running back room is also splitting reps with quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has become more comfortable keeping the ball himself.
Milroe ran the ball 20 times last week for 155 yards against a porous LSU defense while McClellan only had 14 rushes. Could this be a sign of things to come for the Crimson Tide? Either way, the team is facing a far stronger defense against the run on Saturday in Kentucky, which is 22nd in yards per carry allowed and 20th in explosive rush defense.
Given that this matchup doesn't suit the Alabama running game well, and Milroe is factoring more and more into the ground attack, I believe we can count on an underwhelming outing from McClellan.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!