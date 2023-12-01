Best College Football Prop Bets for Boise State vs. UNLV in Mountain West Championship
By Reed Wallach
There are storylines aplenty in the Mountain West Championship Game as UNLV looks to win its first conference title while Boise looks to grab the trophy after losing last year's title game and bouncing back after firing head coach Andy Avalos three weeks ago to qualify for the second straight year.
UNLV is bolstered by a high-powered 'go-go' offense that is paced by standout wide receiver Ricky White and may be in line for a big afternoon against Boise State's lackluster secondary. However, can the revitalized Broncos offense thrive against the Rebels defense with quarterback Taylen Green off of two straight great games?
Best Prop Bets for Boise State vs. UNLV in Mountain West Championship
- Ricky White OVER 112.5 Receiving Yards
- Jayden Maiava Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Taylen Green OVER 25.5 Rushing Yards
Ricky White OVER 112.5 Receiving Yards
White has 75 catches this season on 115 targets. For reference, the next most targeted receiver has 59 targets. The star pass catcher has tallied over 100 receiving yards in seven games this season including the last five games, so while this number looks high on the surface, this is another ho-hum outing for White.
He is averaging more than 17 yards per catch and draws a Boise State secondary that is 112th in yards per pass attempt allowed and 107th in explosive pass defense. The Broncos have a far stronger rush defense than its leaky pass defense, so I'll opt to count on White in the title game to have another big outing.
Jayden Maiava Anytime Touchdown Scorer
The 6'4" freshman has been the catalyst for the Rebels' run to the top of the Mountain West conference. In the team's unique 'go-go' offense that features a ton of loaded backfields and misdirection, Maiava has been a threat as a rusher and passer.
ThThere areere's plenty of rushing threats in the Rebels' offense and Maiava only has two rushing touchdowns, but he has at least five carries in every game he has started this season (10 games), and given the stakes may be more likely to keep the rock around the goal line to ensure a score.
I'll take a flier on the QB keeping it and picking up the score.
Taylen Green OVER 25.5 Rushing Yards
Green had transitioned from the Week 1 starter to a timeshare with Maddux Madsen back to the full-time starter for the last two weeks, two wins for the Broncos. After the Broncos set out to make Green a more traditional pocket passer to start the season, the team pivoted, including firing its head coach and letting Green loose as a rusher.
While he picked up 25 yards on seven carries last week and 26 yards on eight carries the week prior, both of those numbers are above his season-long average. Before the past two weeks, Green had rushed seven or more times just twice this season. Now, with more of a green light to run the ball, I expect the 6'6" signal caller to use his legs far more often in the Championship Game.
For reference, last season he rushed for over this mark in six of 11 times last season, including in the Mountain West Championship game (30 yards).
I'll go over on Green's rushing mark.
