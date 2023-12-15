BetSided Bowl Bash: Best College Football Prop Bets for Bowl Games on Saturday, Dec. 16
How to bet player props for the Saturday, Dec. 16 college football bowl season games.
By Reed Wallach
College Football's bowl season gets underway on Saturday afternoon with a six-pack of games.
While you can find game previews and best bets for this Saturday slate here, this is going to cover three of our favorite prop bets across the bowl slate, including a pair of quarterbacks in Joey Aguilar and Mikey Keene as well as one of the best wide receivers in the Group of Five in Sam Wiglusz of Ohio.
Don't miss out on any bowl coverage, but also don't miss this great new user bonus from FanDuel Sportsbook, who is giving all new users $150 in bonus bets when they sign up with the link below, and win on their first moneyline wager of $5!
Best College Football Prop Bets for Saturday, December 16th
- Sam Wiglusz OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards
- Joey Aguilar UNDER 244.5 Passing Yards
- Mikey Keene OVER 249.5 Passing Yards
Sam Wiglusz OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards
Wiglusz saw a drop off in production this season from last year as the Ohio offense was far less dynamic, but given the state of the Bobcats O, he has to play a role.
Ohio will start third stringer Parker Navaro in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Georgia Southern, an inexperienced freshman, which means I expect him to force feed Wiglusz when he drops back to pass. The senior receiver leads the team in targets (65) and will get a favorable matchup against Georgia Southern's secondary that is 117th in passing success rate.
I don't expect a ton of fireworks in this game, but I believe that Ohio will look to make some high percentage passes to Wiglusz and have him try to move the chains as a pass catcher. If someone is seeing volume, it'll be him, so I'll try to go over the low bar.
PICK: OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards
Joey Aguilar UNDER 244.5 Passing Yards
Aguilar has a big arm and the Mountaineers top 10 EPA/Pass offense made the Sun Belt title game, but this is going to a be a brutal draw for this offense given that the team will be playing in a likely rain storm and against a team that is top 20 in EPA/Play in Miami (Ohio).
The weather is not going to open up the passing game, nor will the defensive matchup. Further, App. State won't have its starting running back Nate Noel, which can impact the effectiveness of this passing game.
Lastly, Miami (Ohio) plays at the third slowest pace in terms of plays per minute and will try to shorten this game with its third string quarterback in Henry Hesson under center. If there are fewer posseessions, there are fewer opportunities for Aguilar to get over this number.
PICK: Aguilar UNDER 244.5 Passing Yards
Mikey Keene OVER 249.5 Passing Yards
There are some questions about motivation on the Fresno State sideline with the team not having its head coach Jeff Tedford on the sidelines due to medical reasons and a lackluster finish to the season, losing its last three games. However, the offense should be able to move the ball through the air pretty easily against New Mexico State's defense.
New Mexico State is bottom half of the country in yards per pass attempt and completion percentage allowed and the unit is 98th in Pro Football Focus' coverage grade. Given that Fresno State is an underdog, the expectation is that the team will be passing from beind, further helping Keene's cause to go over this number.
Keene battled injuries down the back half of the season, but should be good to go with the extra time off to rest up for this one. The UCF transfer has cleared this number in six of 10 starts this season.
PICK: Mikey Keene OVER 249.5 Passing Yards
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!