Best College Football Prop Bets for Cal vs. Texas Tech in Independence Bowl
College football player props, prop bets and betting preview for the Independence Bowl between Texas Tech and Cal.
By Reed Wallach
Cal and Texas Tech meet in the Independence Bowl on Saturday night in a game that will feature two of the best running backs in the country.
Despite both flirting with the transfer portal, Cal's Jaydn Ott and Texas Tech's Taj Brooks are set to play in the Independence Bowl. Could this game be a massive outing for both stud RB's? I break that down in full in our prop betting guide for this postseason matchup.
You can read our full betting preview on this one here, as well as ALL of our bowl coverage here, but keep reading to find our best player props for this matchup.
Get your sportsbook accounts ready for bowl season by signing up for Caesars Sportsbook, which matches all new users' first bets up to $1,000! Get started now.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Independence Bowl
- Tahj Brooks OVER 122.5 Rushing Yards
- Jaydn Ott OVER 103.5 Rushing Yards
- Behren Morton OVER 227.5 Passing Yards
Tahj Brooks OVER 122.5 Rushing Yards
Brooks is one of the most high usage running backs in the country, fourth in yards on the ground and third in carries. The team will face a Cal defense that has been gashed on the ground all season by rush-heavy attacks, 94th in rushing success rate allowed and outside the top 100 in Pro Football Focus' tackling grade.
Both teams play at a furious pace, each checking in top 15 in terms of plays per minute, so I expect plenty of snaps and plenty of points, so I'll target the over for Brooks, who cleared this lofty number in six of 12 games and over 100 in two other games.
PICK: Tahj Brooks OVER 122.5 Rushing Yards
Jaydn Ott OVER 103.5 Rushing Yards
Ott was a potential portal candidate, but posted he'd be back with the Golden Bears next season (and play in the bowl game).
Ott is a prolific rusher, 13th in rushing yards this season and will likely tote the rock plenty in this one for much of the same reason that Brooks is in line for a big night. Ott is 11th in carries as well and is far more explosive than the more bruising Brooks, rushing for 5.5 yards per carry.
The running back has cleared 100 yards in five games this season, and in those games got over 150 as well. As I mentioned above, there should be plenty of snaps in this one and I expect Ott to rip a handful of big runs to get over this number. Texas Tech is 88th in yards per carry allowed and 96th in defensive line yards. Ott should match Brooks' production.
PICK: Jaydn Ott OVER 103.5 Rushing Yards
Behren Morton OVER 227.5 Passing Yards
If you've read the prior two bets, I expect points in this one, and this matchup should set up particularly well for Texas Tech. While Brooks can have a big game, don't sleep on Morton's production, which has been limited all year due to a sprained AC Joint suffered during the season.
Head coach Joey McGuire stated that Morton will be "100%" for this game, a huge boost for the Red Raiders volatile offense. Cal has a poor defense, allowing teams to get vertical all season in the PAC-12, 90th in yards per pass attempt allowed and 115th in passing success rate allowed.
Morton's numbers have been limited, but draws a favorable matchup in this one. Even with injuries, Morton cleared this number twice in two of his final four games and went over this mark in two starts as well last season. This can be a breakout game from the talented sophomore who gets some extra rest.
PICK: Morton OVER 2275 Passing Yards
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!