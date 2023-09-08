Best College Football Prop Bets for Illinois vs. Kansas in Week 2
Let's hit the player prop market for some winners on the only FBS game on Friday night
By Reed Wallach
Friday's non conference Week 2 opener for FBS action should be a ton of fun between two teams that made a return to bowl games in Illinois and Kansas.
Jalon Daniels is set to make his season debut for the Jayhawks, how should we handle his passing prop number? What about Illinois' run game, who will face a soft Kansas defense? Could this be a Regige Love break out game as he replaces Chase Brown.
Here's two player props I'm eyeing in the stand-alone Friday night Week 2 matchup:
Best Prop Bets for Illinois vs. Kansas
- Devin Neal UNDER 70.5 Rushing Yards
- Reggie Love OVER 62.5 Rushing Yards
If you are looking to line your sports betting account with some extra money, don't miss out on this DraftKings Sportsbook promo! All you need to do is use the link below, deposit $5 and bet on ANY college football game this weekend, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly! That's it!
Devin Neal UNDER 70.5 Rushing Yards
With the return of Daniels, I believe that Neal could be negatively impacted. He cleared this total in three of nine games that he shared the backfield with the starting quarterback. Daniels' ability to use his legs hampers the touches that Neal gets and his ability to shake loose.
It's worth noting that Illinois' defense did struggle to slow down Toledo, ranking outside the top 100 in Week 1 success rate against the run, but this number is a touch too high with Daniels on the field. Neal averaged nearly 82 yards per game across the balance of the season, but only 62 when Daniels played.
Reggie Love OVER 62.5 Rushing Yards
Love is the new featured back of the Illini offense after Brown went pro, sneaking over this total with 63 yards on the ground against Toledo.
I believe that with Daniels set to play, Illinois is going to opt for a more run focused approach in order to avoid getting into a shootout. The KU defense was bottom 20 nationally in EPA/Rush and Love should be in line for about 15-17 carries in this one. After averaging north of five yards per carry in the Week 1 victory, I expect another strong outing from the new No. 1 running back and for him to clear this number again.
Don't miss ALL of our picks for every AP Poll Top 25 game against the spread this weekend!