Best College Football Prop Bets for LSU vs. Florida State
We've already seen some unbelievable action in Week 1 of college football, but since the NFL is still a week away, we're going to be treated to an SEC showdown on Sunday night.
LSU and Florida State played in a thriller in Week 1 last season with the Seminoles grabbing the 24-23 victory. Do we have another nail-biter in store in this year's rematch?
If you want to check out the odds for the game and our best bet from our college football betting insider, Reed Wallach, you can read his betting preview here.
Now, let's dive into my favorite player props for this marquee matchup.
LSU vs. Florida State prop bets
- Jayden Daniels UNDER 234.5 passing yards (-115)
- Trey Benson OVER 66.5 rushing yards (-135)
- Malik Nabers OVER 4.5 receptions (-146)
Jayden Daniels UNDER 234.5 passing yards (-115)
Jayden Daniels had plenty of completions when he faced Florida State last season, completing 25-of-34 passes, but he was unable to connect on any deep shots as the Seminoles defense kept things infront of him. As a result, he recorded just 209 yards through the air, well below his set total for this game. As a whole, he averaged only 208.07 passing yards per game in 2022.
Is ge going to improve by that much this year to throw for over 234 yards against a Florida State defense that ranked 14th in opponent yards per pass attempt last season? I don't think so.
Trey Benson OVER 66.5 rushing yards (-135)
There's a path to victory for the Seminoles tonight that involves pounding the rock, as LSU ranked just 40th in opponent yards per carry this season. If FSU decides to go that route, expect Trey Benon to rack up plenty of yards.
He became the workhorse back for the Seminoles in the second half of their season last year, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. I expect him to have a big game tonight.
Malik Nabers OVER 4.5 receptions (-146)
Malik Nabers averaged 5.14 receptions per game last season, so I'm surprised to see his total set at just 4.5. You have to expect improvement with another offseason under his belt, and all he has to do is match last season's product to hit the OVER on this prop tonight.
He also hauled in five receptions in this matchup last year, so there's no reason he can't do the same thing again.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
