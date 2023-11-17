Best College Football Prop Bets for Michigan vs. Maryland
By Reed Wallach
Michigan avoided a slip-up in its path for a third straight Big Ten title game at Penn State, and now has one more test before Ohio State heads to Ann Arbor next week at Maryland.
With an eye on next week's game, is that generating prop betting value for us in Michigan's game this week at Maryland? I'm focusing on both Colston Loveland and Donovan Edwards on the Michigan side while I take a stab at Maryland running back Roman Hemby against an elite Wolverines defense.
Here's my three favorite player props for Saturday's Big Ten matchup:
- Colston Loveland OVER 33.5 Receiving Yards (-135)
- Donovan Edwards UNDER 51.5 Rushing Yards (-129)
- Roman Hemby UNDER 31.5 Rushing Yards (-139)
Colston Loveland OVER 33.5 Receiving Yards (-135)
I failed on my attempt to cash a Loveland over last week, but I'm going back to it in Week 12. The tight end remains a fixture in the Michigan passing game and this number is underselling his impact. Even on seven pass attempts last week, JJ McCarthy hit Loveland for two catches (only seven yards).
Maryland's defense shut down Nebraska's run-first attack last week, allowing only 10 points, but the prior outings are highly concerning. The team allowed 51 points to Penn State, 33 to Northwestern, 27 to Illinois and 37 to Ohio State. Michigan may keep it vanilla, but the team should find plenty of success on offense and get Loveland over this prop, which he cleared in three straight prior to the Penn State game.
Donovan Edwards UNDER 51.5 Rushing Yards (-129)
While I think the Michigan offense should find plenty of success on Saturday, I'm not sure where this number is coming from for Edwards, who went over this number for the first time last week on 10 carries against Penn State.
Even if the Wolverines take to a run-first script, I'm not sure it features too much of Edwards, who is the clear second choice behind Blake Corum and has even split time in a change of pace role with Kalel Mullings.
This number is far too high for Edwards.
Roman Hemby UNDER 31.5 Rushing Yards (-139)
Hemby has been boom-or-bust this season, getting double digit carries in six of 10 games this season, but has found himself lost in the offensive shuffle at times and I envision this is another game where that happens.
This number seems low for a starting running back, but I envision Maryland abandons the run quickly as it tries to attack Michigan through the air with explosive plays. The Wolverines are top 10 in defensive line yards and top 20 in yards per carry allowed.
Michigan shut down Penn State's run game for the most part last week against a better offense in Penn State, I expect the same on Saturday and Maryland go pass-heavy in this one.
