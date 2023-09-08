Best College Football Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Texas Tech in Week 2
By Reed Wallach
One of the biggest games of the Week 2 card lost a little bit of its shine when Texas Tech lost on the road against Wyoming, lowering the stakes of its matchup against Oregon at home.
However, this game still brings plenty of intrigue with the Ducks sitting as a considerable road favorite. How will Tyler Shough respond playing his former team, Oregon, that has become an offensive juggernaut behind transfer quarterback Bo Nix. Will this be the continued breakout season for Troy Franklin, we discuss below.
Here are my two favorite prop plays for what should be one of the more entertaining games of Weke 2:
If you are looking to line your sports betting account with some extra money, don't miss out on this DraftKings Sportsbook promo! All you need to do is use the link below, deposit $5 and bet on ANY college football game this weekend, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly! That's it!
Best Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Texas Tech in Week 2
- Tyler Shough OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards
- Troy Franklin OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards
Tyler Shough OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards
Texas Tech played at a top five pace last season, and that is going to continue in head coach Joey McGuire's second season. With that in mind, I'm counting on volume from the Texas Tech offense against an Oregon defense that sill has to answer a few questions. The Ducks beat up on an FCS foe in Portland State to the tune of 81-7, but the defense needs to improve long term from being outside the top 100 in terms of tackles for loss and success rate last season. Are we sure that group is better after a one game sample?
Shough rushed for 36 yards in the loss last week on 15 carries as the Red Raiders run game was non-existent. However, the Red Raiders quarterback lost 17 yards on the ground via sacks. Against a suspect Ducks defense, I believe Shough can avoid taking big losses and jumpstart the Red Raiders ground attack in an up-tempo affair.
The Texas Tech QB went over this total in three of seven games last season, so this number is fair, but I believe the offensive-minded affair will lead to a heavier usage and going over this total.
Don't miss our picks against the sprad for every AP Poll Top 25 matchup in Week 2!
Troy Franklin OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards
Franklin had nine touchdowns last season with some boom-or-bust results, breaking 100 yards in three starts but going under 50 in six games. However, he seems primed for a big role with a ton of usage after breaking the 100-yard barrier against Portland State, hauling in seven catches with two being for touchdowns.
Texas Tech's defense struggled to slow down a limited Wyoming offense, especially on explosive plays. The Cowboys had an 11% explosive play rate last season, which was 78th percentile when compared to every game last season. With Franklin being a massive downfield target for Nix, I expect TTU's secondary struggles to continue.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!