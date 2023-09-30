Best College Football Prop Bets for South Carolina vs. Tennessee in Week 5
Trust Spencer Rattler to cook against Tennessee
By Reed Wallach
Last season, South Carolina essentially ended Tennessee's dream season. The Gamecocks smoked Tennessee 63-38 in a game which Tennessee's star quarterback Hendon Hooker tore his ACL.
The two meet again, this time in Knoxville, Tennessee, but I believe Spencer Rattler is in line to tee off on this Tennessee secondary yet again. Will Joe Milton be able to answer the call this time around? You can read our full game betting thoughts here, but this is going to focus on both quarterbacks passing yard props.
Best Prop Bets for South Carolina vs. Tennessee
- Spencer Rattler OVER 269.5 Passing Yards
- Joe Milton UNDER 262.5 Passing Yards
Spencer Rattler OVER 269.5 Passing Yards
Rattler has fallen off the radar to the casual viewing audience after transferring from Oklahoma two years ago, but he is playing like the high level prospect we had expected. He has passed for at least 250 yards in all four games this season while completing 74% of his passes.
The Gamecocks offensive line is subpar which has forced the team to lean on the passing game quite a bit, ranking 28th in pass play percentage, so there should be plenty of opportunities for Rattler to push the ball down the field.
Tennessee hasn't been challenged in the passing game just yet, but with a high total into the 60's, I believe this game can see plenty of big plays in the passing game.
Sure, it was last season, but it helps knowing that Rattler completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards and six touchdowns last season against the Vols.
Joe Milton UNDER 262.5 Passing Yards
Milton has continued to struggle on his deep passes, which could limit his ability to push to this high total. The Michigan transfer has gone over this mark in only one game this season, but the game he went over was the only projected competitive one, a road loss at Florida.
Even though this game has a high total, I believe the Vols will lean on the team's incredibly effective ground game instead of Milton's suspect passing. The team is sixth in EPA/Play on the ground while rushing at a top 40 rate. I can't trust Milton to get over this mark, even if the total is high as the team has made a commitment on the ground.
