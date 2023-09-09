Best College Football Prop Bets for Stanford vs. USC in Week 2
How to bet this late night showdown out west from a prop perspective
By Reed Wallach
USC's Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and is putting himself in position to do it once again with his video game like numbers through the first two games.
Williams will get to pad his stat line once again on Saturday night against a rebuilding Stanford defense. The defense is likely going to struggle, but the Cardinal offense looked far more advanced than expected with first year head coach Troy Taylor. How should we target Stanford's offense in the player prop market?
Here are two player props I'm eyeing in Saturday night's Week 2 showdown:
Best Prop Bets for Stanford vs. USC
- Benjamin Yurosek OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards
- Caleb Williams OVER 327.5 Passing Yards
Benjamin Yurosek OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards
We only have one data point to go off of the new-look Stanford offense, but the returns show that Ashton Daniels is going to force feed the future NFL tight end Yurosek. He hauled in nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown against Hawaii in the opener.
This Stanford offense played fast and wasn't afraid to scheme the tight end open over the middle field. While USC is a far better defense than Hawaii, the team allowed both Nevada and San Jose State to post positive EPA/Dropback so I believe Stanford can move the ball in a negative game script on Saturday night.
Yurosek is the top target in this offense and Taylor is an ace offensive play caller, so I'm expecting him to scheme a few looks for his tight end.
Caleb Williams OVER 327.5 Passing Yards
Williams was under this number in the first two games, but I believe that Stanford can push a pace in this game that means Williams needs to remain in the game, but also means that he will likely get an extra possession or two due to Stanford's heightend tempo.
Stanford did a good job of getting pressure in Week 1, but when Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager had time in the pocket, he tore up the Cardinal secondary, posting a top 40 EPA/Dropback across Week 1.
With time and All-American level receivers, Williams is set to cook against this Cardinal secondary. We've seen highlight plays already from the Heisman Trophy winner, but not necessairly the stats. That changes on Saturday night.
