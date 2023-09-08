Best College Football Prop Bets for Texas vs. Alabama in Week 2
In the biggest game on the Week 2 card, how should we target the player prop market?
By Reed Wallach
Everybody will have eyeballs on the marquee matchup of Week 2: Texas vs. Alabama.
You can check out my thoughts on this game here with our full betting preview, but how will my handicap of this game bleed into the player prop market? I'm eyeing both Jalen Milroe and Quinn Ewers passing props as well as Jermaine Burton's receiving yards number.
Here's my analysis:
Best Prop Bets for Texas vs. Alabama
- Jalen Milroe UNDER 201.5 Passing Yards
- Jermaine Burton UNDER 44.5 Receiving Yards
- Quinn Ewers UNDER 250.5 Passing Yards
Jalen Milroe UNDER 201.5 Passing Yards
Milroe is a run-first quarterback. I believe that the point of attack for head coach Nick Saban will be to keep the ball away from the Texas offense that has far more upside in the passing game and lean on the ground game. Not to mention, Alabama is still searching for downfield weapons to take the top off of opposing defenses.
I don't believe the Crimson Tide finds a vertical threat in Week 2 against a stout Texas defense and this game turns into a rockfight, lending its hand to a ton of unders. This is one of my favorite looks in the player prop market for the marquee matchup.
While Milroe didn't play the full game because the Crimson Tide build up such a lead, he only passed for 111 yards in his lone start last season against Texas A&M.
Don't sleep on Milroe potentially getting benched if the Crimson Tide go down early. He is not a complete passer and hasn't fully secured the No. 1 quarterback job on the depth chart. Game scripts can see the likes of Tyler Buchner in at times in this one. If the Crimson Tide build a lead, that would help the case for the team to keep it on the ground.
Jermaine Burton UNDER 44.5 Receiving Yards
I mentioned above that I believe this will be a run-first Alabama offense on Saturday, so predictably this harms the upside of the Alabama receivers. While Burton cleared this prop number with one 48-yard catch last week against Middle Tennessee, I see more paths to the under rather than the over in this matchup.
Texas has a veteran secondary that brings back Ryan Watts and added the likes of Jalen Catalon from Arkansas. Considering Burton was the team's leading pass catcher last season, he will likely receive the majority of the attention for the Crimson Tide. If this is going to be a run-first game script for the home team, there's going to be limited chances and I need to play this under that is only slightly below his Alabama average (51.7 per game in 14 games with Crimson Tide).
Quinn Ewers UNDER 250.5 Passing Yards
Ewers may have plenty of weapons to throw too, but he has regularly struggled to throw the ball down field. Last season, the Texas offense was outside the top 100 in explosive pass rate and he only cleared this total in three of eight games last season (removing last year's Alabama game in which Ewers got hurt in the first half).
Given that I believe this game is going to be more of a grind and played on the ground, I'm very interested in fading Ewers on the road.
