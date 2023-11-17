Best College Football Prop Bets for Washington vs. Oregon State in Week 12
By Reed Wallach
The biggest game in Week 12 will feature Washington taking its undefeated record to Corvallis, Oregon to face 8-2 Oregon State, who will try to add some chaos into the College Football Playoff picture.
As I broke down in our early week betting preview, Washington and Oregon State are both in position to have big offensive games behind Huskies' quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon State's running game. I'm eyeing player props for Washington's quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as well as quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who may be a factor in the rushing game on Saturday.
Best Prop Bets for Washington vs. Oregon State in Week 12
- DJ Uiagalelei OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards
- Michael Penix Jr. OVER 310.5 Passing Yards
- Rome Oduzne OVER 90.5 Receiving Yards
DJ Uiagalelei OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards
Uiagalelei is a capable runner, but with the loaded group of RB's that the Beavers have at its disposal, he hasn't been needed all that much. He has cleared this pedestrian mark in half of his games, but I believe that in a high scoring, high leverage game for the Beavers, I believe we'll see DJU use his legs much more often than normal.
A 6'4", 250 pound quarterback, Uiagalelei can be used in some quarterback designed run sets against the Washington defensive line that is 130th in line yards on the year. Further, the Huskies are 99th in tackles for loss this season so I expect Oregon State to push forward often in this one.
Damien Martinez's rushing yards prop is set at 103.5 yards, that's simply way too high, so I think this is a natural pivot.
Michael Penix Jr. OVER 310.5 Passing Yards
There is rain in the forecast in Corvallis as of this writing, but the wind is expected to be limited. With that being said, I think this is shaping up for a big outing from Penix Jr. and the Huskies passing game. The Oregon State secondary has been vulnerable last season, hardly facing plus passing offenses and being dismantled any time they did, namely against Washington State when the Beavers allowed more than 400 yards through the air.
Penix has gone over this number in six of 10 games this season, and over 300 passing yards another game. This is a median outcome for him based on his 2023 numbers and I think it's shaping up to be an explosive outing for him in a big game on the road.
Rome Oduzne OVER 92.5 Receiving Yards
Well, if Pneix Jr. is going to have a big game, we can expect Oduzne to play a big role.
Odunze has cleared 100 yards receiving in six of 10 games this season, and has posted more than 80 in three more. While it seems like a high bar to clear, Odunze has been doing this all season and the matchup favors Washington's passing game.
35% of Odunze's targets have come 20 or more yards down the field and he averages more than 18 yards per reception. Further, he has had at least six targets in all but one game this season. The mix of volume and depth makes me bullish Odunze can threaten with triple digits again.