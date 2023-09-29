Best College Football Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Auburn
The defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, will put their undefeated record on the line when they take on the 3-1 Auburn Tigers on Saturday.
If you want a bet on the side for the game, check out our betting preview here.
In this article, I'm focusing on player props. If you want to tail these picks, I'd recommend doing so at Caesars Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,000! Just click the link below to sign up for an account and take advantage of this offer.
Georgia vs. Auburn prop bets
- Daijun Edwards OVER 68.5 rushing yards (-114)
- Carson Beck UNDER 252.5 passing yards (-114)
- Jay Fair OVER 24.5 receiving yards (-115)
Daijun Edwards OVER 68.5 rushing yards (-114)
The weakness of this Auburn team has been its inability to stop the run. Heading into this game, the Tigers are allowing 4.6 yards per carry, which ranks 96th in the country. That means Georgia's top running back, Daijun Edwards, should be poised for a big day. He's averaging 5.8 yards per rush on the season.
Carson Beck UNDER 252.5 passing yards (-114)
While Auburn's run defense is its weakness, its pass defense is its strength. The Tigers rank 18th in the country in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing just 5.9 yards per throw. That could lead to struggles for Georgia, quarterback, Carson Beck. He has surpassed this number in all four games this season, but he may take a step back against a stout secondary.
Jay Fair OVER 24.5 receiving yards (-115)
Jay Fair has surpassed 24.5 receiving yards in three of his four starts this season, so I'm shocked his number is set at such a low mark. Auburn may struggle against Georgia's defense, but even if it does, I still see Fair going over this number.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!