Best College Football Prop Bets for Kentucky vs. Florida in Week 5
The Kentucky Wildcats are 4-0 and got their first win in the SEC last week against Vanderbilt. Florida is 3-1, but with a big win over Tennessee.
By Josh Yourish
The Florida Gators lost to Utah in Week 1, but they’ve been rolling since. Last week, they took down Charlotte to get to 3-1 and set up a highly anticipated matchup with the 4-0 Kentucky Wildcats.
It’s a matchup of transfer quarterbacks, like a lot of matchups across the country now, with Devin Leary against Graham Mertz. I’ve come up with three great prop bets for this SEC showdown, so let’s check them out.
Best CFB Prop Bets for Kentucky vs. Florida
- Barion Brown over 48.5 receiving yards
- Graham Mertz over 194.5 passing yards
- Trevor Etienne under 64.5 rushing yards
Barion Brown OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
Last week, Brown was a big play threat for the Wildcats against Vandy. He only made four grabs, but turned that into 105 yards. Brown has 15 catches on the season for 214 yards and is averaging 14.3 yards per receptions, which is actually behind Tayvion Robinson who leads the team in receiving yards.
Robinson is averaging 17.7 yards per reception, but last week in Kentucky’s first SEC game, he was held to 23 yards on two catches. Brown seems to be emerging and I’m going to back him.
Graham Mertz OVER 194.5 Passing Yards
I’m not exactly what you would call a Graham Mertz believer, but I am willing to back him in this one because of Kentucky’s defense.
So far this year, they are 63rd in passing defense, but even worse when it comes to completions and completion percentage. Kentucky lets teams dink and dunk down the field, and I expect Mertz to be happy taking short throws.
The Wildcats rank 115th in pass attempts against and 117th in pass completions, but are 15th in yards per completion.
Trevor Etienne UNDER 64.5 Rushing Yards
For what Kentucky is willing to give up through the air, it shuts down the ground game. The Wildcats are 10th in run defense and because of that their defense ranks 17th in yards per play and 13th in yards per rush at 2.6.
They’re going to force Mertz to beat them with underneath throws.
