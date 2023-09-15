Best College Football Prop Bets for Minnesota vs. North Carolina in Week 3
By Reed Wallach
Minnesota and North Carolina meet in Chapel Hill, North Carolina as one of the marquee matchups of Week 3.
Minnesota's stout defense will try to slow down North Carolina's offense that is bolstered by future top five pick Drake Maye, can the Golden Gophers defense pass the test?
What about the team's ability to run the ball on North Carolina? Can the team find success both on the ground and through the air?
Here are my two favorite player props for this Week 3 matchup:
Best College Football Player Props for Minnesota vs. North Carolina in Week 3
- Drake Maye UNDER 265.5 Passing Yards
- Darius Taylor To Score a Touchdown
- Daniel Jackson OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards
Drake Maye UNDER 265.5 Passing Yards
The UNC passing game is way down this season, as Maye's numbers fail to jump off the page like they did last season. After transfer Tez Walker had his waiver rejected from the NCAA, the Tar Heels have been left searching for answers in the passing game.
Maye just got over this number in Week 1 (269), but stayed way beneath that in Week 2 (208 in 2OT). I believe that Maye is going to struggle in this one as well against a formidable Minnesota defense. The Golden Gophers have been an elite defense under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.
Further, Minnesota is going to try and control the ball all game long and keep Maye off the field. The Golden Gophers run the ball at a top 30 rate and play at one of the 10 slowest rates in the sport. With limited reps for UNC, as well as questionable talent at wide receiver, I have to go under on Maye's passing yards prop.
Darius Taylor To Score a Touchdown
Taylor appears to be the new bell cow of Minnesota, replacing Mohamed Ibrahim. Taylor had 33 carries in the team's win against Eastern Michigan, rushing for 193 yards with a touchdown.
With questions around Athan Kaliakmanis capability at quarterback, I expect the Golden Gophers to keep this game on the ground, especially around the goal line, and feed the freshman running back.
North Carolina allowed five yards a carry to Appalachian State, and two rushing touchdowns. This defense is fairly overrated after shutting down a poor South Carolina offensive line and run game, Minnesota brings far more physicality and should be able to generate a push on the ground.
I'm also interested in adding part of my bet on Taylor to score 2+ touchdowns, which can be found at +500 at sportsbooks.
