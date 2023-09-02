Best College Football Prop Bets for North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Week 1
How to bet Spencer Rattler and Drake Maye in the prop market.
By Peter Dewey
One of the best matchups in Week 1 of the College Football season comes between North Carolina and South Carolin, with two solid quarterbacks facing off.
Drake Maye – a legitimate Heisman candidate – is looking to lead the North Carolina Tar Heels to an ACC title this season, but the team will want to start strong against SEC foe South Carolina and quarterback Spencer Rattler.
After beginning his career at Oklahoma, Rattler seems to have found a home with the Gamecocks, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 18 scores last season.
Both of these quarterbacks are who I’m targeting in the prop market on Saturday night. Let’s dive into the picks.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Best College Football Prop Bets
- Drake Maye OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
- Drake Maye OVER 32.5 Rushing Yards
- Spencer Rattler OVER 0.5 Interceptions
Drake Maye OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Maye is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and even against an SEC defense, I think he’s going to find the end zone on multiple occasions in this game.
Looking at Maye’s numbers from 2022, he only had three games (all losses) where he failed to throw multiple touchdowns. All in all, the UNC quarterback tossed 38 scores to just seven interceptions in 14 games.
We have to lay a little juice with this prop, but it’s worth it since Maye hit the OVER on it in 11 of 14 games in 2022.
Drake Maye OVER 32.5 Rushing Yards
Sticking with Maye, I think he could make some things happen on the ground in this game as well.
Over the course of his 14 games last season, Maye recorded 33 or more rushing yards 10 times.
The other key with this prop is that he saw double-digit carries in all but one game, so the volume should be there for the Heisman candidate. If South Carolina tries to pressure Maye, he could break free for a couple of long runs to clear this number.
Spencer Rattler OVER 0.5 Interceptions
Spencer Rattler had an up-and-down 2022 season, and he threw 12 interceptions in 13 games in the process.
The South Carolina quarterback was picked off in eight of those games, and one of the games he didn’t register a pick came against Charlotte when he attempted just 23 passes for 187 yards.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Rattler make a mistake in the opener, especially if this ends up being a high-scoring game with a lot of possessions on both sides.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.