Best College Football Prop Bets for North Carolina vs. West Virginia in Duke's Mayo Bowl
By Reed Wallach
North Carolina and West Virginia meet in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Wednesday night!
We have covered the full game of Wednesday's bowl showdown here, but this is going to cover prop bets for the Mountaineers and Tar Heels, including emerging stud Garrett Greene, who is set to have a big day on the ground as quarterback for West Virginia.
Here's our three favorite prop angles for the Duke's Mayo Bowl:
- Garrett Greene OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
- Omarion Hampton UNDER 115.5 Rushing Yards
Garrett Greene OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
Greene is an adept runner, the third leading rusher on the Mountaineers top 20 rushing offense in terms of rushing success rate, scampering for 632 yards on the year.
The Mountaineers are bottom 15 in passing plays per game as the team looks to avoid any dangerous passes from the sophomore signal caller (he only completed 54% of his passes this season) and it shows in his heavy rush numbers.
Greene has ran for more than 100 yards three times this season and has ran more than double digit times eight times in 12 games. He draws a great matchup in the bowl game against North Carolina, who is outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush.
Given that North Carolina will be without its star quarterback Drake Maye, this could be a game dictated by the Mountaineers' ground game, and heavy usage for Greene.
Omarion Hampton UNDER 115.5 Rushing Yards
This number is implying that North Carolina's offense will be fully operational. While Hampton has been fantastic this season, a lot of that is due to the attention Maye brings at quarterback. With Conner Harrell slated to start instead, I believe that Hampton is set to struggle and fall short of his typical output.
Hampton put together a monster season at running back, 1,444 yards on 223 rushes, but this North Carolina offense isn't going to look like the one that was 12th in EPA/Play. While Hampton did rush for over 100 yards in six of his last seven games, I'm going to go under given that the game script can play against a rush heavy script.
