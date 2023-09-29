Best College Football Prop Bets for Notre Dame vs. Duke in Week 5
Giving you the best player props to bet on for Week 5 college football action between Notre Dame and Duke.
Notre Dame is coming off the most heartbreaking loss of the college football season, losing on the final play against Ohio State.
Now, the Fighting Irish will try to rebound against the Duke Blue Devils in Week 5 action.
Notre Dame vs. Duke player props
- Sam Hartman UNDER 243.5 (-114)
- Audric Estime OVER 92.5 rushing yards (-114)
- Jordan Moore OVER 52.5 receiving yards (-114)
Sam Hartman UNDER 243.5 (-114)
Sam Hartman has gone over this total in three of his five starts this season, but now he and the Fighting Irish have to take on one of the best secondaries in college football. Heading into this week, Duke is allowing the second fewest yards per pass attempt this season, giving up just 4.4 yards per throw.
Notre Dame may have to lean on the run game in this game.
Audric Estime OVER 92.5 rushing yards (-114)
As I just mentioned, Notre Dame is likely going to have to lean on the run game to get the ball moving. Estime is averaging a blistering 7.7 yards per carry this season, and has gone over this total in four of his five starts this season.
Duke has allowed 3.8 yards per carry on the season, which ranks 61st in college football.
Jordan Moore OVER 52.5 receiving yards (-114)
Jordan Moore has improved in each of his four games this season. In his latest start, he hauled in eight receptions for 86 yards against UConn.
Expect him to have another big game this weekend.
