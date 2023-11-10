Best College Football Prop Bets for Ole Miss vs. Georgia
By Reed Wallach
Ole Miss heads between the hedges to face Georgia in a battle of two top 10 teams in this week's College Football Playoff rankings.
Jaxson Dart has excelled in 2023, his second year in Lane Kiffin's high-octane system, can he hold up against arguably the best defense in the country? His running mate, stud tailback Quinshon Judkins may be limited as the Bulldogs look to have a big day on offense and outpace the Rebels offense.
Before we get to our favorite prop bets in this article, let me tell you about this exciting offer from FanDuel Sportsbook, which is giving all new users $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins and profit boosts every day! All you have to do is sign up through the link below!
Best College Football Prop Bets for Ole Miss vs. Georgia
- Jaxson Dart OVER 225.5 Passing Yards
- Quinshon Judkins UNDER 72.5 Rushing Yards
- Georgia Team Total OVER 4.5 Touchdowns
Jaxson Dart OVER 225.5 Passing Yards
Dart has been cooking this year, anchoring a top 15 offense in terms of EPA/Pass despite hardly having a full stable of weapons, including injuries to the likes of pass catchers Tre Harris, Caden Prieskon, and Zhakari Franklin.
He'll be relied upon heavily to go toe-to-toe with Georgia's defense and this number is far too low given the likely points necessary to score. The Rebels quarterback has cleared this game in all but two games this season and this Georgia pass rush has not been able to finish tackles for loss (bottom half of the country in TFLs) as we have come to expect in the past, meaning that Dart should be able to have time in the pocket and able to throw down field.
Quinshon Judkins UNDER 72.5 Rushing Yards
Georgia's rush defense is likely going to flex its muscles on Saturday against an Ole Miss offensive line that is down right tackle Micah Pettis during practice this week. The Bulldogs' defense is 32nd in line yards and allowing less than four yards per carry, and I believe that Kiffin is better suited to take to the air in this one.
This is a combination of playing over on Dart's passing yards props as well as Judkins under on the idea that Ole Miss tries to beat UGA via the pass instead of the run behind a banged-up offensive line.
Georgia Team Total OVER 4.5 Touchdowns
We have seen several teams move the ball fairly easily on Ole Miss this season, including a banged-up Texas A&M offense and Tulane's backup quarterback. While the Rebels are 8-1 on the year, the defense continues to be a question mark and I believe it's exposed a bit on Saturday with a big offensive performance from Georgia.
The Bulldogs are likely getting Brock Bowers back from injury after he practiced all week, a boost to a UGA offense that has been humming over the past several weeks, scoring 30 or more in four straight games. On the year, Geroriga is averaging over seven yards per play.
Ole Miss is outside the top 90 in passing success rate allowed and I expect Georgia to continue to dominate on offense with a vertical passing game and find pay dirt at least five times.
I believe that Ole Miss' aggressive play calling may also benefit Georgia's pursuit of five touchdowns. With Kiffin's propensity to go for it on fourth down, even in his territory, the Bulldogs can get a few short fields.
Find out how I'm betting EVERY Top 25 game on the Week 11 card here!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!