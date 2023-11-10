Best College Football Prop Bets for Oregon vs. USC
By Reed Wallach
USC's postseason dreams are dashed, but the team can play spoiler on Saturday as it travels to Eugene, Oregon to face the Ducks, who have College Football Playoffs aspirations and quarterback Bo Nix is in line to contend for the Heisman Trophy.
Can we count on last year's Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, to show up against Oregon's improved defense? We definitely should count on a big effort from Bucky Irving, the Ducks' lead running back who has been having a monster season thus far.
Here are my favorite player prop looks for Saturday's PAC-12 matchup. For more picks against the spread in Week 11, check out our full betting preview here!
Best College Football Prop bets for USC vs. Oregon
- Caleb Williams OVER 290.5 Passing Yards
- Brenden Rice UNDER 53.5 Receiving Yards
- Bucky Irving OVER 96.5 Rushing Yards
Caleb Williams OVER 290.5 Passing Yards
Williams is second in the country in passing yards this season and has been doing all of the heavy lifting for the Trojans this season.
With the team's defense constantly allowing points, Williams had to make plays with his arm a ton this season and it has led to massive outputs in the passing yard column, passing for more than 300 yards in five of nine games this season, including twice in the past two weeks.
Given that the Trojans are two possession underdogs in this one, we can expect the team to be playing from behind, which should give the team plenty of opportunities to rack up passing yards in hopes of creating chunk plays.
It's worth noting that in Oregon's lone game against an elite passing offense (Washington), Michael Penix Jr. passed for 302 yards.
Brenden Rice UNDER 53.5 Receiving Yards
While this seems to go against my Williams passing yard prop, Rice is starting to see his usage dwindle after a mid-season boom. In a three-game stretch between Week 4 and 6, Rice had 16 catches for 310 yards, but since then he has compiled 11 catches for 129 yards in four games.
I think this number is baked in Rice's early season production and not the development of his role as the season progresses.
Bucky Irving OVER 96.5 Rushing Yards
USC's rush defense got beat so badly by pass-happy Washington last week that the team finally fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. After allowing 256 yards to Dillon Johnson, Irving should be in line for a big outing at home.
Irving has rushed for over 80 yards in every PAC-12 game this season, so this is skewed toward a big outing for the running back, but against USC, no number is too high. The Trojans are 110th in EPA/Rush on defense and outside the top 100 in tackling grade. That's a disaster waiting to happen against the No. 2 ranked rush offense in terms of EPA/Rush this season.
Irving has ran for nearly seven yards per carry and has double-digit rushes in all but one game this season. I expect Oregon to play from ahead and lean on its dominant ground game en route to the win.
