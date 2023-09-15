Best College Football Prop Bets for Penn State vs. Illinois in Week 3
Penn State is on the road for the first time, can the team find success against Illinois?
By Reed Wallach
Illinois has come back to Earth a bit amidst heightened expectations in 2023.
The team needed a last minute drive to beat Toledo in Week 1 and then got smoked on the road against Kansas. Now, the team hosts Penn State in its first Big Ten game in a team that looks to be dangerous on the offensive side of the ball.
How should we attack this game from a player prop perspective?
Here are my two favorite player props for Penn State vs. Illinois:
Best Player Props for Penn State vs. Illinois in Week 3
- Luke Altmyer OVER 182.5 Passing Yards
- Harrison Williams OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards
Luke Altmyer OVER 182.5 Passing Yards
The Illinois offense has been far more pass-heavy with the team landing Altmyer in the transfer portal as well as losing bell cow running back Chase Brown. Altmyer has cleared this number in both games as the Illini are 69th in passing plays rate this season, up from 102nd last year.
While he'll face a stiff defense in Penn State, I believe that the Fighting Illini are going to fall behind and need to pass to keep up with the Nittany Lions, giving Altmyer plenty of opportunities to get over this number.
Harrison Wallace OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards
Illinois lost three NFL players in the secondary and it is showing. The team is 122nd in success rate and 105th in EPA/Play so far this season, per gameonpaper.com.
While it's tough to sift through the two-headed monster of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton at running back, it's easier to find a favorable matchup in the passing game with stud quarterback Drew Allar working nicely with sophomore wide receiver Harrison Wallace.
Wallace had seven catches for 72 yards against West Virginia in Week 1 before a quiet outing in the Nittany Lions' blowout win against Delaware, catching three passes for 26 yards.
The lower output in Week 2 is keeping this number down, but Wallace figures to be the team's vertical threat and I see him taking the top off the Illinois defense. I'll go over his receiving yards prop.
