Best College Football Prop Bets for Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl
By Reed Wallach
The nightcap on Wednesday's bowl slate puts two high-profile programs on center stage between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.
Doak Walker Award Winner Ollie Gordon of the Cowboys made waves in the lead-up to this game, pulling out of the transfer portal, indicating that he'll be in line to play in the Texas Bowl against the Aggies, setting up for a big matchup against a skeleton crew defense.
Here's our full player prop breakdown for the Texas Bowl, highlighting both running backs and Oklahoma State's top target in the passing game Brennan Presley.
Best Prop Bets for Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl
- Le'Veon Moss UNDER 52.5 Rushing Yards
- Ollie Gordon OVER 104.5 Rushing Yards
- Brennan Presley OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards
Le'Veon Moss UNDER 52.5 Rushing Yards
Moss has opted to play in the bowl game for the Aggies, one of the few left of the team's starters this season, but his impact has been diminished as injuries mounted down the stretch. Moss had 10 carries over the final two games with Jaylen Henderson under center, rushing for 45 total yards.
I'm not sure how much work he gets in a glorified exhibition with the Aggies clearly gearing up for next season under first-year head coach Mike Elko. This number is baked in some of his early season numbers when he ran for over 90 yards in two of his four games, but the usage isn't there to warrant a prop in the 50's.
Ollie Gordon OVER 104.5 Rushing Yards
Gordon made waves opting into this bowl game for the Pokes after flirting with the transfer portal, and now he gets an incredibly favorable matchup against Texas A&M, who is set to be down a handful of key defensive players.
The 1,614-yard rusher has cleared this mark in eight of 10 games this season with Allan Bowman as the full-time starter. Given that the Aggies have a patchwork unit, and head coach Mike Gundy was able to keep his superstar in town, I expect we see a full workload for him and plenty of big runs.
Brennan Presley OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards
The team's leading receiver at 85 catches should have a field day against an Aggies secondary that is down both of its starting cornerbacks from during the season.
Texas A&M was outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense this season and now is starting a handful of backups on the back end. The Pokes have been aggressive in pushing the ball down the field, and the game-breaking speed of Presley should be on full display.
