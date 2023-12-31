Best College Football Prop Bets for Texas vs. Washington in Sugar Bowl
College football betting preview, prediction and best bets for Washington vs. Texas player props.
By Reed Wallach
The night cap of the College Football Playoff semifinal pits Washington against Texas.
There will be plenty of explosive plays in this one with two of the most electric offenses in the nation, highlighted by the likes of Heisman Trophy runner up Michael Penix Jr. of Washington and Texas' wide receiver Ja'Tavion Sanders.
How should the projected scoring impact the player prop market? I got you covered with my three favorite prop bets on the Sugar Bowl.
For more College Football Playoff Semifinals betting coverage, here is our full Sugar Bowl preview
Best Prop Bets for Texas vs. Washington
- Michael Penix Jr. OVER 309.5 Passing Yards
- Ja'Tavion Sanders OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards
- Dillon Johnson UNDER 72.5 Rushing Yards
Sign up for BETMGM below and get your money back if your first bet loses up to $1,500! Get started now!
Michael Penix Jr. OVER 309.5 Passing Yards
Penix Jr.'s numbers started to tail off towards the end of the season, but with nearly a month off, I believe that we see Washington's passing attack get back on track. The Longhorns are vulnerable on the back-end, and this will be far and away the best passing game Texas has seen this season.
Texas is bottom half of the country in explosive pass defense and I believe that with the extra time, Washington will scheme up its downfield passing attack.
The Longhorns have an elite defensive line so I believe that the Washington run game may struggle (more on that later), this game will feature plenty of deep shots from the Huskies offense that is top 10 in yards per pass attempt.
In 13 games this season, Penix Jr. passed for more than 300 yards nine times.
Ja'Tavion Sanders OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards
Sanders has an incredible high ceiling, clearing 100 yards in three gmaes ,including the team's biggest game of the year against Alabama.
This number is factoring in his average outcome, but given the extra prep and the must-win nature, I expect play caller Steve Sarkisian to utilize the 6'4" pass catcher early and often.
Sanders has averaged more than eight yards after the catch, more than capable of shedding a few tackles at his size, and it helps his case that Washington is outside the top 100 in tackling grade per Pro Football Focus.
Dillon Johnson UNDER 72.5 Rushing Yards
This is a bad matchup for Johnson, who emerged down the stretch of the season, rushing for more than 100 yards in four games this season, including 152 in the PAC-12 Championship Game.
However, the Longhorns defensive line poses a serious threat, which is sixth in defensive line yards and is allowing less than three yards per carry. The Texas defense is strong up front and can make things tough for a typically aggressive passing offense.
I believe that with the extra time, that will open up more passing plays for the Huskies, who will be in obvious passing situations given the team's inability to establish the run against this UT defense.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!