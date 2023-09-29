Best College Football prop bets for USC vs. Colorado in Week 5
Caleb Williams vs. Shedeur Sanders will be the story, but Colorado's lack of defense will decide the game and make the prop market profitable.
By Josh Yourish
Needless to say, Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes were not ready for Oregon last week. The Ducks pounded the Buffs 42-6, and now it’s the USC Trojans turn. If Colorado couldn’t stop Bo Nix, then it'll be helpless against Caleb Williams.
The good news for Colorado, and for you if you’re betting the prop market with me, is that USC’s defense won’t dominate Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs. Lincoln Riley has never been able to figure out that side of the ball, which will make for a high-scoring, fast-paced game.
Best NFL Prop Bets for USC vs. Colorado
- Marshawn Lloyd over 93.5 rushing yards
- Caleb Williams over 3.5 touchdown passes
- Shedeur Sanders over 309.5 passing yards
Marshawn Lloyd over 93.5 rushing yards
Anything under 100 yards for Lloyd would be a huge surprise for me. Lincoln Riley is always going to want to throw the ball, but Lloyd could accidentally get to 100 yards against this Colorado team. The Buffs are not good.
Colorado is 114th in yards per play allowed, and 125th in yards per rush, giving up 5.3 yards. Meanwhile, USC is 2nd in yards per rush on offense averaging 6.9. Colorado’s D-line will be outmatched and it won’t be able to bring additional defenders into the box to help because then Caleb Williams will throw for 800 yards.
Lloyd himself is averaging 8.9 yards per carry and has run for 349 yards this year.
Caleb Williams over 3.5 touchdown passes
Lincoln Riley knows how to get his quarterback the Heisman Trophy. Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and of course Caleb Williams last season have all won under Riley's watch.
Williams is already up to 15 touchdowns this season with zero interceptions, and this will be USC’s biggest showcase game so far. Riley is going to make sure his QB is the one finishing off scoring drives, not his running backs.
Also, Williams is averaging over 3.5 TDs per game, so even if he isn’t trying to make a statement, it’s still probably going to happen. Colorado is 117th in scoring defense.
Shedeur Sanders over 309.5 passing yards
With Bear Alexander in the middle of their defensive line, the Trojans have actually been decent against the run this season. They rank 77th in run defense and 75th in yards per rush. That’s not good, but it’s good enough against Colorado.
The Buffs are 133rd in yards per rush gaining just 1.9.
Sanders will be forced to pass a lot and USC is susceptible on the back end. Colorado is fifth in passing offense and USC is 70th defensively against the pass.
