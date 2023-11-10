Best College Football Prop Bets for Utah vs. Washington
By Reed Wallach
Washington's College Football Playoff hopes are becoming more and more clear with a road win at USC last week.
The team returns home to face Utah, who presents the toughest defense left on the team's schedule. Can the high-flying Huskies passing game, led by Heisman Trophy favorite Michael Penix Jr., take care of business? You can check out our betting preview here, but this game is going to target props for the likes of Penix Jr., breakout running back Dillon Johnson, and Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
Best Prop Bets for Utah vs. Washington in Week 11
- Michael Penix Jr. UNDER 275.5 Passing Yards
- Dillon Johnson UNDER 81.5 Rushing Yards
- Devaughn Velle UNDER 45.5 Receiving Yards
Michael Penix Jr. UNDER 275.5 Passing Yards
It sounds scary to go UNDER on a Washington passing game prop, but I believe the game script in this one is going to limit Penix Jr.'s numbers. While he is leading the nation in passing yards, he has gone under this mark in two of his last three games.
He's now facing the best secondary on the Huskies' schedule this season and a team that is not interested in getting into a shootout with them, meaning the Utes may try and establish the run and keep the vaunted offense off the field.
That's the primary avenue to hitting this under, but also in the chance that Washington plays from ahead for much of this game against a banged up Utes defense and limits its pass attempts, Penix could fall under this total.
It may not be fun, but under is the way to go.
Dillon Johnson UNDER 81.5 Rushing Yards
Johnson had his best game of the season last week at USC, rushing 26 times for 256 yards with four touchdowns, but this number is far too high as he is going up against a Utah defense that is 13th in yards per carry, allowing about three yards per touch.
In a game I project as more of a rock fight, I'm going to fade Johnson off his best game of his career and go under this total.
Devaughn Velle UNDER 45.5 Receiving Yards
Vele has emerged as Bryson Barnes's favorite target this season, catching seven passes in each of his last two games for a total of 136 yards. However, I'm going to go under on Saturday because the Utes' path to victory lies in the team's ability to get it done on the ground.
Washington is top 50 in EPA/Pass on defense, but 117th in EPA/Rush, meaning that the Utes will try to play some ball control on Saturday to avoid giving Penix Jr. too many shots on offense. To me, the direct way to play into this theory on Utah's offense is to fade Vele's receiving yards due to questions in the running back room.
I believe Utah looks to play keep away and Vele puts in a quieter outing after a run of big games.
