Best College Football Prop Bets for Washington vs. Michigan in National Championship
By Reed Wallach
All eyes turn to the final game of the college football season on Monday night.
Michigan enters the National Championship Game as the favorite over Washington in what is shaping up to be one of the most unique title games in recent memory from a stylistic matchup. The Wolverines depend on both of its lines of scrimmages to overwhelm opponents while the Huskies bolster the best passing game in the nation with Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr.
Which scheme will prevail in the biggest game of the season? You can find our betting deep dive here, but this is going to focus on player props for the National Championship including J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, and Jack Westover.
Best Prop Bets for Washington vs. Michigan in College Football Playoff National Championship
- J.J. McCarthy OVER 22.5 Rushing Yards
- Donovan Edwards OVER 14.5 Receiving Yards
- Jack Westover OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards
J.J. McCarthy OVER 22.5 Rushing Yards
McCarthy cleared his rushing yard prop of 15.5 in the Rose Bowl, rushing for 25 yards, and this number has gone up now to 22.5 and I still think there's meat on the one.
The Washington defense is incredibly poor against the run, bottom 15 in rushing success, EPA/Rush, and defensive line yards, and I can see Michigan making a strong commitment to the ground game similar to what the team did against Penn State. If that's the case, McCarthy being utilized as a runner makes a ton of sense.
This is a fairly low bar for McCarthy to clear and given the stakes of the game where Michigan will look to minimize mistakes and have its quarterback use his legs. For what it's worth, McCarthy has cleared this mark in six of 14 games, but given the stakes, I think you see increased reps here.
Donovan Edwards OVER 14.5 Receiving Yards
Edwards has been quiet for much of this season after a monster campaign last season, but I can see the Wolverines using him in pass packages.
He is used far more as a receiver than Blake Corum, who is the team's heavy-usage rusher, and this number is below his average mark of nearly 18 receiving yards per game.
Again, I believe Michigan wants to employ a rush-heavy game script and lean on its ground game and high-percentage passes to move the ball down the field against a pedestrian defense. If that's the case, let's take a stab at Edwards to clear his receiving yard mark.
He has gone over this mark in eight of 14 games, which includes four games without a catch. If he is going to see some work, I'll happily take his over here. All it could take is one swing pass to get Edwards over this total.
Jack Westover OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards
Westover is fresh off six catches on eight targets for 59 yards in the Sugar Bowl, and I'll grab him to go over it once again.
Given that Washington is facing an elite pass rush in Michigan, Michael Penix Jr. is going to have to get the ball out quickly and will possibly need to fixate on his senior tight end underneath.
Michigan is third in EPA/Pass allowed, but the Wolverines are 17th in success rate against the pass as teams can move the ball through the air just not for big plays. To me, that screams Westover, who has an average depth of target below seven yards this season on his 50 targets this season.
