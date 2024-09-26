Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Week 5
Week five of the college football season means we have more data points to guide us in the right direction and all help is appreciated and needed after a 1-2 record last week in the team total bets.
Weather may be a factor this week as Hurricane Helene is wreaking havoc on Florida and further up in the Southeast, so keep that in mind when considering these games.
Liberty vs Appalachian State Team Total Prediction
Liberty comes in averaging 31 points per game and 30 on the road through the first four games of the season.
No, they have not faced a murderer's row in Campbell, New Mexico State, UTEP, and East Carolina.
They are, however, facing an Appalachian State defense which gave up 66 to Clemson and 48 to South Alabama, the latter game being in Boone where this game is being played.
The Flames have scored no less than 28 points in any game this season, with the highest being 41 in the opener against the Camels.
Liberty is averaging 434 yards per game and they put it all together this week and put it on a weak Appalachian State defense.
Pick: Liberty OVER 32.5 points
Stanford Cardinal vs Clemson Tigers Team Total Prediction
After Clemson's offensive performance in the last two games, I'd consider the Tigers for the over against the Cardinal in this ACC matchup. Yes, you read that correctly, this is an ACC game.
To the contrary, just like I did last week when Clemson was more than a 20-point favorite, I'm taking the opponent's total over because of how Dabo Swinney manages playing time when ahead by a bunch.
The Tigers jumped out big on North Carolina State and just like I predicted all of the coaches' kids and likely some of their friends played in the second half as the Wolfpack racked up points, but never threatened the Tigers.
I feel a similar vibe this week, but pay attention to Hurricane Helene as that could impact this game.
Pick: Stanford Team Total OVER 16.5
Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide Team Total Prediction
The Georgia defense has been strong to start the season, holding Clemson and Tennessee Tech to three points each and giving up just 12 to Kentucky.
On the flip side, the Bulldog offense doesn't look the same as last season, scoring just six in the first half against Clemson and 13 in the Kentucky game.
While the oddsmakers have both teams in the mid-twenties in points, it goes a tad lower in my playbook.
PICK: Georgia Team Total UNDER 24.5 points
