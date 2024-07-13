Best EURO 2024, Copa America Soccer Betting Trends for Sunday, July 14
Argentina looks to lift another trophy and halt Colombia's outright success off of wins.
We have two huge finals on Sunday, with the EURO 2024 and Copa America events wrapping up.
Check out the soccer betting trends for matches on Sunday, July 14, 2024 listed below.
Implied Probability Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
EURO 2024 Soccer Betting Trends
Spain vs. England Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Olympiastadion - 3.4 goals per match; 4-1 O/U
- Spain has won three of four league final matches and is the favorite, given a 40% chance to beat England.
- Spain has seen the BTS hit in six straight league Knockout Stage matches. Spain faces England given a 49.5% chance to see the BTS occur despite this.
- England has gone Under in five of six league matches.
Copa America Soccer Betting Trends
Argentina vs. Colombia Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Hard Rock Stadium - 3 goals per match; 1-1 O/U
- Colombia has won 10 of 11 matches when coming off a win. Colombia is the underdog despite this, given a 22.2% chance to beat Argentina.
- Colombia has failed to see the BTS hit in four of six matches. Colombia faces Argentina given a 63.6% chance of seeing the BTS fail.
- Colombia has gone Over in six of eight matches.
