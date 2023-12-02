Best Expert NBA Bets for Today, Saturday December 2nd (Target Over/Under in Rockets vs. Lakers)
By Reed Wallach
There's 12 games across the NBA on Saturday, giving us plenty to choose from a betting perspective.
I'm eyeing two totals in the opposite way with the Lakers looking to round into form on defense against the Rockets and the Hawks looking to continue its offensive explosion against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Meanwhile, I'm eyeing the point spread between the Trail Blazers and Jazz as my favorite spread of the night.
You can find my three favorite bets for Saturday below, but you should know that you can sign up for BET365 using the link below and bet just $1 to get $365 in bonus bets INSTANTLY! Get started now.
Best NBA Bets for Saturday, December 2nd
- Hawks vs. Bucks OVER 253
- Trail Blazers (+110) vs. Jazz
- Rockets vs. Lakers UNDER 222
Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
Don't be afraid of the high total, there should be plenty of points in this one.
The Bucks' acquisition of Damian Lillard raised the team's offensive ceiling as high as any team in the league as he can space the floor out for Giannis Antetokounmpo to feast inside. However, the team sent out the best point-of-attack defender in the league Jrue Holiday, and the defense fell off a cliff.
First-year head coach Adrian Griffin hasn't found the right mix of defensive schemes to push this team to an even league-average level on that side of the floor, the Bucks are 20th in points allowed per 100 possessions this season.
The team faces the Hawks, who play at the third fastest tempo in the league (the Bucks check in fifth) and are above the league average in three-point rate. The team is 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions and is regularly in high-scoring affairs as it leans on its third-ranked offense.
Milwaukee should score at will, but Atlanta will find answers in a game where each team should break 130 with plenty of possessions.
PICK: OVER 252.5
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are bad, bottom feeders in the crowded Western Conference, but Utah may be in worse shape at the moment and I can't trust them laying points against anyone.
Lauri Markkanen is out for at least the next week with a hamstring injury and Jordan Clarkson missed Thursday's game with a right thigh contusion and his status is up in the air for this one. Not only is the team shorthanded, but it's been a brutal stretch for the 6-13 hosts. Over the last two weeks, Utah is 2-5 while boasting a -9.8 net rating. The team's offense is the worst in the league over that stretch, scoring about 105 points per 100 possessions.
While Portland is far from impressive at 6-12 on the year, the team is inching ahead of the Jazz in key metrics like effective field goal percentage (4% higher over the last two weeks).
Without Markkanen and a banged-up Clarkson, I'm going to side with the likes of Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton to navigate a win on the road and take advantage of fading the worst team in the Western Conference over the last two weeks at a plus price.
PICK: Blazers +110
Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
These two played twice already this season, but I want to point to the most recent matchup on November 19th as an indicator for this one. The Lakers won 105-104 behind a strong defensive effort in a game that closed with a total of 221.5.
Since that game, the Lakers continue to try to play fast, fifth in pace across six games, but the Rockets continue to play incredibly slow, 27th in pace since that matchup. Meanwhile, both teams hang its hat on defense, as the Lakers have one of the best rim protectors in the league in Anthony Davis and the Rockets have several rangy wing defenders that can stay in front of the likes of LeBron James.
The Lakers have showcased some firepower on offense, but this game is likely going to be more of a grind with the Rockets' method of dragging games into more defensive-minded affairs. Houston is sixth in points allowed per 100 possessions this season and right around the league average in effective field goal percentage.
Los Angeles has gone under in eight of 12 games as a favorite this season while Houston has been an under team all season, 10 of 16 games have gone under.
PICK: UNDER 222
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!