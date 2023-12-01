Best Expert NBA Picks Today for Friday, December 1st (Bet on Points in Nuggets vs. Suns)
By Reed Wallach
It's a condensed slate of hoops on Friday night with only six games in the NBA, but boy do we have some good ones.
The Denver Nuggets travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns in a Western Conference Finals rematch as the Suns look to announce themselves as contenders to the Nuggets throne. However, that's the nightcap as the likes of the Sixers, Celtics, Raptors, and Knicks battle in some Atlantic Division action.
I have two plays this Friday night, keep reading to find out where I'm looking! Meanwhile, you can sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and get a no-sweat first bet up to $1,000 using the link below!
Best NBA Bets for December 1st
- Raptors -2 vs. Knicks
- Nuggets vs. Suns OVER 225.5
Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
This is a brutal spot for the Knicks, who were taken to the limit by the futile Pistons on Thursday night at home, and now are on the road to face the Raptors. Jalen Brunson played 40 minutes and Julius Randle logged 38 in the win and now faces the 11th best defense in the league in the Raptors.
While the Knicks are a better team, +5.4 net rating against the Raptors slightly negative -0.7 mark, I don't like the spot whatsoever against this Toronto club. Meanwhile, the Knicks are struggling to shoot the ball, 22nd in effective field goal percentage over the last two weeks. While it won't see bad on the surface as the team is 5-2 in that stretch, the team is set up for failure on Friday night.
Take the Raptors to take care of business at home in an advantageous situation.
PICK: Raptors -2
Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
The Suns have an embarrassment of riches on offense with Devin Booker playing at his best and one of the best scorers of all-time in Kevin Durant, and it's showing in the box score. The Suns have gone over in 12 of 18 games this season and four of five times when both Booker and Durant share the floor.
Now, the team faces Nikola Jokic, who should have little issue carving up the Suns' defense that still doesn't have the frontcourt prowess to slow him down. Denver is eighth in offensive rating this season and sixth in effective field goal percentage this season.
Meanwhile, the Suns are seventh in offensive rating, but when both Durant and Booker are on the floor the team has an offensive rating of 127.57, which would be the best offense in the league by five points per 100 possessions this season.
Both teams are playing slow this season, bottom five in pace, but the pure shot making on both side make me bullish this game will get over the modest total.
PICK: OVER 225.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!