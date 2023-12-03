Best Expert NFL Prop Bets for Week 13 (Trust Jaylen Warren vs. Cardinals)
Jaylen Warren is poised for a huge game against the Cardinals defense
By Reed Wallach
It's a loaded Week 13 slate as team's gear up for the stretch run of the season.
We here at BetSided have you covered with prop bets for every game as well as a bet on the side of every game, but these are going to be our team's favorites for the Sunday slate, including the emerging Jaylen Warren as he continues to thrive as the Steelers lead running back now.
Don't forget that you can sign up with BET365 below and get $365 in bonus bets when you make a first bet of just $1! Get started below.
Best Expert Prop Bets for NFL Week 13
- Gardner Minshew OVER 232.5 Passing Yards
- Jaylen Warren OVER 75.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Jared Goff UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes
Gardner Minshew OVER 232.5 Passing Yards
Our NFL betting expert Iain MacMillian loves the matchup for the Colts quarterback against the Titans leaky secondary:
Gardner Minshew has gone OVER 232.5 passing yards in three of his last six games and I think he's in a great position to hit this total once again on Sunday. The Titans give up 7.1 yards per pass attempt, which is the sixth most in the NFL. They're also 31st in opponent EPA per dropback and 29th in opponent dropback success rate.
That tells me that any quarterback that's going to play against the Titans is poised to have a great day, including Minshew in Week 13.
Jaylen Warren OVER 75.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards
MacMillian loves the trajectory Warren is on now that he is the lead back ahead of Najee Harris. Here's how he's attacking the Steelers running back:
Jaylen Warren is averaging a blistering 5.83 rushing yards per game and he's become extremely involved in the Steelers' passing game this season too. Last week, with Matt Canada fired, Warren saw his second most rushing attempts this season with 13.
I think he soars over this total when he takes on a Cardinals team that's 25th in the NFL in opponent yards per play.
Jared Goff UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes
Our Jovan Alford is skeptical that Goff is going to put together a big statistical outing against the Saints defense on Sunday, check out his thoughts:
Goff is coming off an average performance against the Packers on Thanksgiving. The veteran quarterback completed 65.9% of his passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns but had three fumbles, which put his team behind the eight-ball.
If Goff can stay turnover-free, which has been an issue over the last two games, it will give him more opportunities to throw touchdown passes. The 29-year-old quarterback has gone OVER 1.5 TD passes in three straight games.
However, Goff has only thrown six TDs on the road this season, compared to 12 at home. Additionally, he’ll play a Saints’ defense that’s only allowed 14 TD passes this season and held opposing QBs to only one TD pass in three out of their last five games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.