Best Expert Prop Bets for College Football Week 11 (Count on Caleb Williams against Oregon)
Last year's Heisman Trophy winner should put up big stats on Saturday
By Reed Wallach
We are in for a handful of massive college football games on Saturday as Week 11 continues.
Caleb Williams is putting up even bigger numbers than last season, but the Trojans have fallen off as a team, can the Heisman Trophy winner go over his passing yard prop? That is our focus of this week's expert best bets while also looking at the Georgia vs. Ole Miss game and Michigan vs. Penn State game.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 11
- Caleb Williams OVER 290.5 Passing Yards
- Colston Loveland OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards
- Georgia OVER 4.5 Touchdowns
Caleb Williams OVER 290.5 Passing Yards
Williams is second in the country in passing yards this season and has been doing all of the heavy lifting for the Trojans this season.
With the team's defense constantly allowing points, Williams had to make plays with his arm a ton this season and it has led to massive outputs in the passing yard column, passing for more than 300 yards in five of nine games this season, including twice in the past two weeks.
Given that the Trojans are two possession underdogs in this one, we can expect the team to be playing from behind, which should give the team plenty of opportunities to rack up passing yards in hopes of creating chunk plays.
It's worth noting that in Oregon's lone game against an elite passing offense (Washington), Michael Penix Jr. passed for 302 yards.
Colston Loveland OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards
As Michigan continues to ramp up its offense this season, Loveland continues to play more of a role, tallying 55 or more yards over his last three games with at least three catches.
It's worth noting that the last time Penn State faced an elite offense in Ohio State, tight end Cade Stover played a big role, catching four passes for 70 yards.
As a believer in this Michigan passing game, I'm going to target Loveland as my pass catcher to clear his prop.
Georgia OVER 4.5 Touchdowns
We have seen several teams move the ball fairly easily on Ole Miss this season, including a banged-up Texas A&M offense and Tulane's backup quarterback. While the Rebels are 8-1 on the year, the defense continues to be a question mark and I believe it's exposed a bit on Saturday with a big offensive performance from Georgia.
The Bulldogs are likely getting Brock Bowers back from injury after he practiced all week, a boost to a UGA offense that has been humming over the past several weeks, scoring 30 or more in four straight games. On the year, Geroriga is averaging over seven yards per play.
Ole Miss is outside the top 90 in passing success rate allowed and I expect Georgia to continue to dominate on offense with a vertical passing game and find pay dirt at least five times.
I believe that Ole Miss' aggressive play calling may also benefit Georgia's pursuit of five touchdowns. With Kiffin's propensity to go for it on fourth down, even in his territory, the Bulldogs can get a few short fields.
Track Reed's bets here!