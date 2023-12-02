Best Expert Prop Bets for Conference Championship Saturday (Can Texas Get Style Points in CFP Race?)
By Reed Wallach
Its Championship Saturday and the player prop market in college football is as flush as ever.
We have player prop coverage on every game this weekend, which you can find here, but I'm going to share some of my favorites for the title games here, including a play on stars like Texas' Quinn Ewers, UNLV's Ricky White as well as a take on Iowa's passing game and quarterback Deacon Hill's passing yard prop.
Best Expert Prop Bets for Conference Championship Saturday
- Quinn Ewers OVER 270.5 Passing Yards
- Ricky White OVER 112.5 Receiving Yards
- Deacon Hill UNDER 105.5 Passing Yards
Quinn Ewers OVER 270.5 Passing Yards
Texas is a massive favorite in this one, but I don't expect head coach Steve Sarkisian to go to the backups early in this one as he did against Texas Tech last week in the Longhorns' 57-7 victory.
The team needs style points to impress the College Football Playoff Committee and I'm counting on Texas to take advantage of a poor Oklahoma State secondary that is bottom five in the country in explosive pass rate allowed.
Ewers will be able to chuck the ball all over the field with the best group of pass catchers that the Pokes have seen this season and I expect him to get to 300 yards through the air, easily surpassing this total. Despite battling a shoulder injury at the end of the season, Ewers has cleared this mark in two of three games since returning and six of 10 games overall.
Ricky White OVER 112.5 Receiving Yards
White has 75 catches this season on 115 targets. For reference, the next most targeted receiver has 59 targets. The star pass catcher has tallied over 100 receiving yards in seven games this season including the last five games, so while this number looks high on the surface, this is another ho-hum outing for White.
He is averaging more than 17 yards per catch and draws a Boise State secondary that is 112th in yards per pass attempt allowed and 107th in explosive pass defense. The Broncos have a far stronger rush defense than its leaky pass defense, so I'll opt to count on White in the title game to have another big outing.
Deacon Hill UNDER 105.5 Passing Yards
This number seems low, but how can we trust Hill to throw on this Michigan defense that is top five in EPA/Pass this season and Iowa is 126th in EPA/Pass? The Hawkeyes have zero semblance of a passing game, and the team can't just look to the passing game at all costs, even in a likely negative game script.
Since taking over for Cade McNamara, Hill has passed for 110, 37, 116, 65, 223, 167 and 94 yards. He is completing 48% of his passes and now will face a defense that is allowing a 54% completion percentage to opponents, seventh in the country, and is fifth in pass rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
Iowa's offense will generate very little in the passing game and I think Hill puts together a limited stat line.
