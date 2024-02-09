Best Kicking and Field Goal Prop Bets for Super Bowl 58 (Trust Harrison Butker to Out-Perform Jake Moody)
By Reed Wallach
It's Super Bowl week and the prop menus are expansive.
One player prop market that is larger than usual is the kicking props for Super Bowl 58, including props for Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker and 49ers' kicker Jake Moody. Butker has shined in big games, including hitting the game-winning field goal in last season's Super Bowl while Moody has been shaky in his first postseason.
Is Moody's last two games driving a valuable kicking prop in the Super Bowl? I'm looking to fade the rookie 49ers kicker come Sunday, here's how:
New FanDuel Users! Sign up below and get $200 in bonus bets when you win your first wager of just $5! Make sure to load up your accounts for the big game!
Best Field Goal Props for Super Bowl 58
Harrison Butker More Kicking Points Than Jake Moody
This market is a near coin flip, slightly shaded towards Moody, but I believe Butker is far more likely to contribute with his leg than the rookie kicker.
Butker has made 28-of-32 (87.5%) and 61-of-64 extra points (95.3%) in his career. Further, he has missed only two field goals from more than 40 yards in six postseasons.
Moody is in his first postseason with the 49ers and has struggled quite a bit in two games. He has made only two of four field goals from 40-plus this postseason.
Sure, this game will be played in a dome so there won't be any elements involved, but I believe it's fair to question if Kyle Shanahan trusts the San Fran rookie to go out there in every field goal situation given his recent form.
Meanwhile, we know that Butker has serious range and Andy Reid can count on his kicker to come through.
Lastly, this game is expected to be close with a pedestrian total. This game will be tight and its very likely that each team scores the same amount of touchdowns and its decided on field goals. I'll side with the more reliable leg even though this market is shaded towards Moody.
PICK: Butker More Kicking Points than Moody (-105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!