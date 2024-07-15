Best MLB All-Star Game NRFI/YRFI (How to bet the first inning of the All-Star Game)
By Mark Wallis
It is that time of the year! The Major League All Star Game is going to be played in Arlington, Tx, on Tuesday night.
This game is sure to have something for everyone. All the big-name sluggers will be there and pitching arms that we are all familiar with.
Corbin Burnes will get the start for the American League, and he will be going against rookie sensation Paul Skenes and the National League. While both pitchers have been great NRFI performers this season, that is why I think the NRFI is the best play for tonight's first inning. That is not the only reason though- let's get into why I really like this.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
National League All Stars vs American League All Stars NRFI -135
Now that the starting pitchers have been announced, we can really dive into the data for each. Corbin Burnes will get the start for the AL, and Burnes has a misleading NRFI overall record of 14-5. I say misleading because his last run allowed in the first inning occurred on April 26th, against the Oakland Athletics. He has been lights out since. Currently, Burnes is on a 13 game NRFI streak and has a .243 OPP BA in the first inning to go along with a 1.21 WHIP. His 26.6% K rate and his 6.3% BB rate paint a much better picture of Burnes' first inning performance that has allowed him to get through the last 13 first innings untouched.
Rookie sensation Paul Skenes will get the start for the National League. Skenes earned the start as being the first #1 overall pick in the MLB draft, to make it to the All-Star Game in their Rookie season. Tip of the cap to Mr. Skenes. Skenes' NRFI record this season is 8-3 with a perfect 5-0 on the road. While he is on a two game NRFI streak at the moment, the first inning stats that he has compiled are truly amazing. Skenes has a .184 OPP BA, a 0.73 WHIP, a 46.2% K rate, and a minuscule 2.6% BB rate.
I am riding the No Run First Inning in this showcase of a game!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.