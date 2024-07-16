Best MLB All-Star Game Prop Bets (Target Salvador Perez, Paul Skenes)
The Midsummer Classic is here with the American League and National League squaring off at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Teoscar Hernandez kicked off the All-Star festivities on Monday by becoming the first Los Angeles Dodger to win the Home Run Derby. Now the stage is set for the All-Star Game as the National League tries to win its second-straight and the American League is looking to regain dominance in the event.
There are many ways to attack Tuesday’s battle of the bests, which the American League is a slight favorite in, but here are three prop bets to consider for when the two leagues square off in The Lone Star State.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best MLB All-Star Game Prop Bets
- Salvador Perez to Record 1+ Hits
- Paul Skenes to Record 2+ Strikeouts
- OVER 0.5 Walks 1st Inning
Salvador Perez to Record 1+ Hits (+135)
Another plus-money prop to attack in this matchup. The future is here for the next great American League catcher in Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman, who gets the start behind the plate. Don’t give on Perez just yet, though.
The 34-year-old veteran is making his ninth All-Star Game appearance and shouldn’t be impacted by the bright lights. He also should get multiple at-bats with only he and Rutschman as the only catchers on the American League roster.
Perez, who went 1-for-2 in last year’s All-Star Game, is also tearing the cover off the ball for the red-hot Royals. Perez entered the All-Star break on an eight-game hitting streak with a .355 batting average in that span. After a sub-par June (.194), Perez has regained his swing with a .286 start to July and is worth a look to deliver on the big stage Tuesday.
Paul Skenes to Record 2+ Strikeouts (+135)
Yes, you have to worry about how long Skenes will take the hill as the rookie is just five days removed from a 99-pitch, 7-inning gem against the Milwaukee Brewers. However, Skenes will get to show off his electric fastball against hitters seeing him for the first time, which has been a favorable scenario for the flamethrowing right-hander thus far this season.
Skenes has 18 strikeouts in the first inning so far this season and hitters facing him for the first time in a game have struck out 42 times in 91 at-bats and carry just a .198 batting average. With a plus-money payout, it’s worth a shot that Skenes continues to deliver on the biggest stage.
OVER 0.5 Walks 1st Inning (-120)
Another reason to like Skenes striking out at least two batters in the first inning Tuesday night is the fact that he might get more than three hitters to work against. The top of the American League lineup features three of the top-12 walk leaders in Major League Baseball, including the top-2 in Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.
On the other side, Corbin Burnes has issued 5 first-inning walks this season, the second most of any inning this season. Thanks to his time in the National League before heading to Baltimore, the first three hitters in the National League lineup (Ketel Marte, Shoehei Ohtani and Trea Turner) have a nice track record against him at 8-for-24. Ohtani and cleanup hitter Bryce Harper are fifth and sixth, respectively, in the league in walks this season, as well.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.