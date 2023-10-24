Best MLB Bets Today (How to Bet Total in Game 7; Ranger Suarez Prop)
Game 7 of the NLCS could be a low-scoring affair -- here's how to bet it.
By Peter Dewey
It's only fitting that both the ALCS and NLCS come down to a Game 7, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to play spoiler to punch their ticket to the World Series on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Texas Rangers await the winner of this game, and both NL clubs should have all hands on deck in this matchup.
Ranger Suarez gets the ball for Philly, who is looking to make a second straight World Series appearance, against Arizona rookie Brandon Pfaadt.
I have a pair of bets to consider placing on this Game 7, as it should be one for the ages.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick for NLCS Game 7
Pick: UNDER 8.5
While Game 7 of the ALCS was a high-scoring one, I don't see that happening in this spot.
Pfaadt has allowed just three runs in 12.2 innings of work this postseason, pitching back-to-back scoreless outings.
On the other side, Suarez has a 0.64 ERA in three starts this postseason, allowing just seven total hits in 14.0 innings of work. For his career, Suarez has a shocking 0.94 ERA in the playoffs.
Four of the six games in this series have fallen short of this total, so don't be shocked if this game turns into more of a pitcher's duel.
Best Ranger Suarez Prop Bet for NLCS Game 7
Ranger Suarez UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
I mentioned Suarez's insane playoff number above, and I wouldn't be shocked to see him slow down Arizona again in Game 7.
The lefty allowed just three hits and one walk across 5.1 innings in Game 3 -- punching out seven Arizona hitters in the process.
I expect the Phillies to have a quick hook with Suarez if he gets into trouble since this is a win-or-go-home game, and manager Rob Thompson has already said that all hands are on deck for this matchup.
I'll go under on the earned runs total for Suarez tonight.
