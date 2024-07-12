Best MLB Betting Trends for Friday, July 12 (Reds have a bad history vs. NL East opponents)
We enter the final Friday of MLB action before the All-Star break, with a full slate of games ready to be wagered on!
Check out the MLB betting trends for games on Friday, July 12, 2024.
Friday's MLB Schedule
- Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies (-280, 9) - 6:40 p.m.
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Detroit Tigers (-140, 8) - 6:40 p.m.
- Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays (-135, 8) - 6:50 p.m.
- New York Yankees (-130, 9) at Baltimore Orioles - 7:05 p.m.
- Colorado Rockies at New York Mets (-240, 8.5) - 7:10 p.m.
- Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds (-150, 9.5) - 7:10 p.m.
- Kansas City Royals (-115, 9) at Boston Red Sox - 7:10 p.m.
- Texas Rangers at Houston Astros (-160, 8) - 8:10 p.m.
- Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers (-225, 8) - 8:10 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox (-160, 7.5) - 8:10 p.m.
- Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (-200, 8) - 8:15 p.m.
- Seattle Mariners (-155, 8) at Los Angeles Angels - 9:38 p.m.
- Atlanta Braves (-125, 8.5) at San Diego Padres - 9:40 p.m.
- Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks (-125, 9) - 9:48 p.m.
- Minnesota Twins (-135, 7.5) at San Francisco Giants - 10:15 p.m.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Athletics at Phillies Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Citizens Bank Park - 8.7 runs per game; 21-25-3 O/U
- Philadelphia has won eight straight games when facing the AL at night and coming off a home win. Philadelphia is the favorite given a 75.6% chance to beat Oakland.
- Oakland has covered the run line in three of four games when facing Philadelphia and is given a 43.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- The Under has hit in eight of nine meetings.
Dodgers at Tigers Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Comerica Park - 8.7 runs per game; 25-19-1 O/U
- Detroit has lost eight straight games at night when coming off a home win. Detroit is the favorite despite this, given a 59.2% chance to beat Los Angeles.
- Detroit is on a 7-0 RL run and faces Los Angeles with a 40% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Los Angeles has gone Under in four straight games vs the AL Central.
Guardians at Rays Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Tropicana Field - 8.3 runs per game; 25-22-4 O/U
- Tampa Bay has lost four straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a win. Tampa Bay is the favorite given a 57.4% chance to beat Cleveland.
- Cleveland has failed to cover the run line in seven straight games and faces Tampa Bay given a 64.9% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Tampa Bay has gone Over in five straight home games vs CLE.
Yankees at Orioles Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Oriole Park at Camden Yards - 8.8 runs per game; 23-20-6 O/U
- Baltimore has won eight straight games when facing New York at night and coming off a loss. Baltimore is the underdog given a 47.6% chance to win.
- Baltimore has dropped the run line in six straight home games and faces New York given a 60.8% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- New York has gone Over in eight of nine road games when playing on a back-to-back.
Royals at Red Sox Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Fenway Park - 9.2 runs per game; 20-22-4 O/U
- Kansas City has lost 12 straight games when facing the AL East at night and coming off a road win. Kansas City is the favorite despite this with a 53.5% chance to beat Boston.
- Kansas City has dropped the run line in six straight road games against the AL. Kansas City faces Boston with a 43.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Boston has gone Over in six of seven games against the AL Central.
Rockies at Mets Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Citi Field - 8.7 runs per game; 22-26 O/U
- Colorado has lost 10 straight games in Queens when playing at night and coming off a loss. Colorado is the underdog with a 33.9% chance to beat New York.
- New York has covered the run line in five straight home games when facing the NL. New York faces Colorado given a 53.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Colorado has gone Over in five of six road games.
Marlins at Reds Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Great American Ball Park - 8.7 runs per game; 20-27-3 O/U
- Cincinnati has lost seven of eight home games when facing the NL East and coming off a win. Cincinnati faces Miami as the favorite despite this, given a 59.7% chance to win.
- Miami has covered the run line in four straight games when facing the NL Central. Miami faces Cincinnati with a 61.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- The Under has hit in four straight meetings.
Pirates at White Sox Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Guaranteed Rate Field - 7.6 runs per game; 18-28-2 O/U
- Chicago has lost 10 straight home games against the NL Central but is the favorite despite this, given a 61.5% chance to beat Pittsburgh.
- Chicago has covered the run line in five straight home games against Pittsburgh and is given a 42.6% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Pittsburgh has gone Over in six straight games when playing on a back-to-back at night.
Rangers at Astros Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Minute Maid Park - 9.1 runs per game; 19-24-3 O/U
- Houston has won nine straight home games and is the favorite, given a 61.9% chance to beat Texas.
- Houston has covered the run line in eight straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a win. Houston faces Texas given a 41.7% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Houston has gone Over in six straight home games vs TEX.
Nationals at Brewers Betting Trends
Venue Stats: American Family Field - 9.1 runs per game; 26-15-2 O/U
- Milwaukee has won eight straight home games when coming off a loss. Milwaukee faces Washington given a 69.7% chance to win as the favorite.
- Washington has failed to cover the run line in five straight games and faces Milwaukee given a 53.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Milwaukee has gone Under in four straight games vs the NL East.
Cubs at Cardinals Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Busch Stadium - 8.5 runs per game; 20-22-1 O/U
- Chicago has lost 10 straight games when facing the NL at night and coming off a win. Chicago is the underdog against St. Louis given a 37.7% chance to win.
- Chicago has covered the run line in four straight games and faces St. Louis given a 56.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- The Under has hit in seven of eight meetings.
Mariners at Angels Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Angel Stadium of Anaheim - 9.3 runs per game; 24-22-2 O/U
- Los Angeles has lost eight straight games when facing Seattle and coming off a loss. Los Angeles is the underdog given a 43.5% chance to win.
- Seattle has covered the run line in three straight games against Los Angeles and is given a 47.6% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Los Angeles has gone Over in five of six home games.
Braves at Padres Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Petco Park - 9.4 runs per game; 31-18-1 O/U
- San Diego has seen the underdog win seven of eight games. San Diego is the underdog given a 48.8% chance to beat Atlanta.
- San Diego has covered the run line in five straight games when facing the NL as the underdog. San Diego is the underdog against Atlanta given a 61.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- San Diego has gone Over in 13 straight home games vs the NL.
Blue Jays at Diamondbacks Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Chase Field - 9.8 runs per game; 26-20-1 O/U
- Arizona has lost seven straight games when facing the AL East and coming off a win. Arizona is the favorite against Toronto despite this, given a 55.6% chance to win.
- Toronto has covered the run line in eight straight road games when playing as the underdog. Toronto is the road underdog with a 66.1% chance to cover +1.5-runs against Arizona.
- Toronto has gone Over in seven of eight road games on a back-to-back.
Twins at Giants Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Oracle Park - 8.9 runs per game; 23-23-1 O/U
- San Francisco has lost eight straight home games when facing the AL on a Friday. San Francisco is the underdog against Minnesota with a 46.5% chance to win.
- San Francisco has covered the run line in four straight games when playing as the underdog. San Francisco is the underdog given a 60.8% chance to cover +1.5-runs against Minnesota.
- San Francisco has gone Over in six straight home games on a back-to-back.
MLB Hit Trends
- Freddie Freeman 14 straight games vs AL as underdog
- Miguel Rojas 12 straight games vs AL Central as underdog
- Kyle Schwarber six straight games
- Randy Arozarena nine straight games as favorite
- Jose Siri six straight home games vs AL as favorite
- Adley Rutschman eight straight home games vs NYY as underdog
- Gleyber Torres eight straight divisional games
- Tyler Stephenson five straight games as favorite
- Jeimer Candelario 2+ five straight games vs MIA
- Harrison Bader six straight home games vs COL
- Ryan McMahon four straight games vs NYM
- Bryan Reynolds eight straight games vs AL
- Adolis Garcia 13 straight games vs HOU
- Jonah Heim eight straight games vs HOU as underdog
- CJ Abrams seven straight games vs NL Central as underdog
- Luis Garcia six straight games as underdog
- Nico Hoerner 12 straight road games
- Nolan Arenado nine straight games vs NL as favorite
- J.P. Crawford nine straight road games vs AL as favorite
- Mitch Garver seven straight games in Anaheim
- Jurickson Profar 13 straight games vs NL
- Manny Machado seven straight home games vs NL East
- Christian Walker eight straight games vs AL East as favorite
- Justin Turner five straight games vs ARI as underdog
MLB RBI Trends
- Freddie Freeman four straight games vs AL Central as underdog
- Teoscar Hernandez four straight road games vs AL
- Carson Kelly five of six games
- Shea Langeliers five straight games
- Trea Turner four straight home games
- Yandy Diaz four of five home games vs CLE
- Gleyber Torres four straight games vs BAL
- Jazz Chisholm four of five road games
- Tyler Stephenson four of five games
- Brandon Nimmo five straight games
- Alex Bregman five of six games
- Cal Raleigh four of five games vs LAA
- Jurickson Profar six straight games vs NL
- Eugenio Suarez four of five games
MLB Runs Trends
- Steven Kwan four of five games vs TMB
- Anthony Santander four straight games vs NYY
- Jeimer Candelario four of five games
- Julio Rodriguez six of seven games vs LAA
MLB HR Trends
- Shohei Ohtani five of six games vs AL
- Ryan McMahon three straight games vs NYM
- Rhys Hoskins six of seven home games vs WSH
MLB Strikeout Trends
- Andrew Heaney 7+ three of four games
- Sonny Gray 7+ five straight games vs CHC
- Carlos Carrasco 5+ nine of 10 games vs TMB
- James Paxton 4+ five straight games vs DET
- Ryne Nelson 4+ five straight games vs AL as favorite
YRFI/NRFI Trends
- DET YRFI three straight games
- OAK YRFI four straight games vs NL East
- TMB NRFI six straight home games vs AL Central as favorite
- NYY YRFI 10 straight divisional road games as favorite
- BOS YRFI five straight home games as underdog
- CIN NRFI 13 straight games
- COL NRFI eight straight road games
- CWS NRFI five straight home games vs PIT
- HOU YRFI six straight home games vs TEX
- WSH NRFI four straight road games vs NL Central
- CHC NRFI 12 straight games vs NL at night
- SEA YRFI four straight games vs LAA at night
- SND YRFI four straight games vs ATL
- ARI YRFI four straight home games vs TOR
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.