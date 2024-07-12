Betsided

Best MLB Betting Trends for Friday, July 12 (Reds have a bad history vs. NL East opponents)

Can anyone stop Cincinnati's NRFI streak as it reaches 13?

By Thom Cunningham

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) scores on a RBI single.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) scores on a RBI single. / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
We enter the final Friday of MLB action before the All-Star break, with a full slate of games ready to be wagered on!

Check out the MLB betting trends for games on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Friday's MLB Schedule

  • Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies (-280, 9) - 6:40 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers at Detroit Tigers (-140, 8) - 6:40 p.m.
  • Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays (-135, 8) - 6:50 p.m.
  • New York Yankees (-130, 9) at Baltimore Orioles - 7:05 p.m.
  • Colorado Rockies at New York Mets (-240, 8.5) - 7:10 p.m.
  • Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds (-150, 9.5) - 7:10 p.m.
  • Kansas City Royals (-115, 9) at Boston Red Sox - 7:10 p.m.
  • Texas Rangers at Houston Astros (-160, 8) - 8:10 p.m.
  • Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers (-225, 8) - 8:10 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox (-160, 7.5) - 8:10 p.m.
  • Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (-200, 8) - 8:15 p.m.
  • Seattle Mariners (-155, 8) at Los Angeles Angels - 9:38 p.m.
  • Atlanta Braves (-125, 8.5) at San Diego Padres - 9:40 p.m.
  • Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks (-125, 9) - 9:48 p.m.
  • Minnesota Twins (-135, 7.5) at San Francisco Giants - 10:15 p.m. 

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Athletics at Phillies Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Citizens Bank Park - 8.7 runs per game; 21-25-3 O/U

  • Philadelphia has won eight straight games when facing the AL at night and coming off a home win. Philadelphia is the favorite given a 75.6% chance to beat Oakland.
  • Oakland has covered the run line in three of four games when facing Philadelphia and is given a 43.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • The Under has hit in eight of nine meetings.

Dodgers at Tigers Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Comerica Park - 8.7 runs per game; 25-19-1 O/U

  • Detroit has lost eight straight games at night when coming off a home win. Detroit is the favorite despite this, given a 59.2% chance to beat Los Angeles.
  • Detroit is on a 7-0 RL run and faces Los Angeles with a 40% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Los Angeles has gone Under in four straight games vs the AL Central.

Guardians at Rays Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Tropicana Field - 8.3 runs per game; 25-22-4 O/U

  • Tampa Bay has lost four straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a win. Tampa Bay is the favorite given a 57.4% chance to beat Cleveland.
  • Cleveland has failed to cover the run line in seven straight games and faces Tampa Bay given a 64.9% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • Tampa Bay has gone Over in five straight home games vs CLE.

Yankees at Orioles Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Oriole Park at Camden Yards - 8.8 runs per game; 23-20-6 O/U

  • Baltimore has won eight straight games when facing New York at night and coming off a loss. Baltimore is the underdog given a 47.6% chance to win.
  • Baltimore has dropped the run line in six straight home games and faces New York given a 60.8% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • New York has gone Over in eight of nine road games when playing on a back-to-back.

Royals at Red Sox Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Fenway Park - 9.2 runs per game; 20-22-4 O/U

  • Kansas City has lost 12 straight games when facing the AL East at night and coming off a road win. Kansas City is the favorite despite this with a 53.5% chance to beat Boston.
  • Kansas City has dropped the run line in six straight road games against the AL. Kansas City faces Boston with a 43.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Boston has gone Over in six of seven games against the AL Central.

Rockies at Mets Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Citi Field - 8.7 runs per game; 22-26 O/U

  • Colorado has lost 10 straight games in Queens when playing at night and coming off a loss. Colorado is the underdog with a 33.9% chance to beat New York.
  • New York has covered the run line in five straight home games when facing the NL. New York faces Colorado given a 53.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Colorado has gone Over in five of six road games.

Marlins at Reds Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Great American Ball Park - 8.7 runs per game; 20-27-3 O/U

  • Cincinnati has lost seven of eight home games when facing the NL East and coming off a win. Cincinnati faces Miami as the favorite despite this, given a 59.7% chance to win.
  • Miami has covered the run line in four straight games when facing the NL Central. Miami faces Cincinnati with a 61.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • The Under has hit in four straight meetings.

Pirates at White Sox Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Guaranteed Rate Field - 7.6 runs per game; 18-28-2 O/U

  • Chicago has lost 10 straight home games against the NL Central but is the favorite despite this, given a 61.5% chance to beat Pittsburgh.
  • Chicago has covered the run line in five straight home games against Pittsburgh and is given a 42.6% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Pittsburgh has gone Over in six straight games when playing on a back-to-back at night.

Rangers at Astros Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Minute Maid Park - 9.1 runs per game; 19-24-3 O/U

  • Houston has won nine straight home games and is the favorite, given a 61.9% chance to beat Texas.
  • Houston has covered the run line in eight straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a win. Houston faces Texas given a 41.7% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Houston has gone Over in six straight home games vs TEX.

Nationals at Brewers Betting Trends

Venue Stats: American Family Field - 9.1 runs per game; 26-15-2 O/U

  • Milwaukee has won eight straight home games when coming off a loss. Milwaukee faces Washington given a 69.7% chance to win as the favorite.
  • Washington has failed to cover the run line in five straight games and faces Milwaukee given a 53.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • Milwaukee has gone Under in four straight games vs the NL East.

Cubs at Cardinals Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Busch Stadium - 8.5 runs per game; 20-22-1 O/U

  • Chicago has lost 10 straight games when facing the NL at night and coming off a win. Chicago is the underdog against St. Louis given a 37.7% chance to win.
  • Chicago has covered the run line in four straight games and faces St. Louis given a 56.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs. 
  • The Under has hit in seven of eight meetings.

Mariners at Angels Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Angel Stadium of Anaheim - 9.3 runs per game; 24-22-2 O/U

  • Los Angeles has lost eight straight games when facing Seattle and coming off a loss. Los Angeles is the underdog given a 43.5% chance to win.
  • Seattle has covered the run line in three straight games against Los Angeles and is given a 47.6% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Los Angeles has gone Over in five of six home games.

Braves at Padres Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Petco Park - 9.4 runs per game; 31-18-1 O/U

  • San Diego has seen the underdog win seven of eight games. San Diego is the underdog given a 48.8% chance to beat Atlanta.
  • San Diego has covered the run line in five straight games when facing the NL as the underdog. San Diego is the underdog against Atlanta given a 61.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • San Diego has gone Over in 13 straight home games vs the NL.

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Chase Field - 9.8 runs per game; 26-20-1 O/U

  • Arizona has lost seven straight games when facing the AL East and coming off a win. Arizona is the favorite against Toronto despite this, given a 55.6% chance to win.
  • Toronto has covered the run line in eight straight road games when playing as the underdog. Toronto is the road underdog with a 66.1% chance to cover +1.5-runs against Arizona.
  • Toronto has gone Over in seven of eight road games on a back-to-back.

Twins at Giants Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Oracle Park - 8.9 runs per game; 23-23-1 O/U

  • San Francisco has lost eight straight home games when facing the AL on a Friday. San Francisco is the underdog against Minnesota with a 46.5% chance to win.
  • San Francisco has covered the run line in four straight games when playing as the underdog. San Francisco is the underdog given a 60.8% chance to cover +1.5-runs against Minnesota.
  • San Francisco has gone Over in six straight home games on a back-to-back.

MLB Hit Trends

  • Freddie Freeman 14 straight games vs AL as underdog
  • Miguel Rojas 12 straight games vs AL Central as underdog
  • Kyle Schwarber six straight games
  • Randy Arozarena nine straight games as favorite
  • Jose Siri six straight home games vs AL as favorite
  • Adley Rutschman eight straight home games vs NYY as underdog
  • Gleyber Torres eight straight divisional games
  • Tyler Stephenson five straight games as favorite
  • Jeimer Candelario 2+ five straight games vs MIA
  • Harrison Bader six straight home games vs COL
  • Ryan McMahon four straight games vs NYM
  • Bryan Reynolds eight straight games vs AL
  • Adolis Garcia 13 straight games vs HOU
  • Jonah Heim eight straight games vs HOU as underdog
  • CJ Abrams seven straight games vs NL Central as underdog
  • Luis Garcia six straight games as underdog
  • Nico Hoerner 12 straight road games
  • Nolan Arenado nine straight games vs NL as favorite
  • J.P. Crawford nine straight road games vs AL as favorite
  • Mitch Garver seven straight games in Anaheim
  • Jurickson Profar 13 straight games vs NL
  • Manny Machado seven straight home games vs NL East
  • Christian Walker eight straight games vs AL East as favorite
  • Justin Turner five straight games vs ARI as underdog

MLB RBI Trends

  • Freddie Freeman four straight games vs AL Central as underdog
  • Teoscar Hernandez four straight road games vs AL
  • Carson Kelly five of six games
  • Shea Langeliers five straight games
  • Trea Turner four straight home games
  • Yandy Diaz four of five home games vs CLE
  • Gleyber Torres four straight games vs BAL
  • Jazz Chisholm four of five road games
  • Tyler Stephenson four of five games
  • Brandon Nimmo five straight games
  • Alex Bregman five of six games
  • Cal Raleigh four of five games vs LAA
  • Jurickson Profar six straight games vs NL
  • Eugenio Suarez four of five games

MLB Runs Trends

  • Steven Kwan four of five games vs TMB
  • Anthony Santander four straight games vs NYY
  • Jeimer Candelario four of five games
  • Julio Rodriguez six of seven games vs LAA

MLB HR Trends

  • Shohei Ohtani five of six games vs AL
  • Ryan McMahon three straight games vs NYM
  • Rhys Hoskins six of seven home games vs WSH

MLB Strikeout Trends

  • Andrew Heaney 7+ three of four games
  • Sonny Gray 7+ five straight games vs CHC
  • Carlos Carrasco 5+ nine of 10 games vs TMB
  • James Paxton 4+ five straight games vs DET
  • Ryne Nelson 4+ five straight games vs AL as favorite

YRFI/NRFI Trends

  • DET YRFI three straight games
  • OAK YRFI four straight games vs NL East
  • TMB NRFI six straight home games vs AL Central as favorite
  • NYY YRFI 10 straight divisional road games as favorite
  • BOS YRFI five straight home games as underdog
  • CIN NRFI 13 straight games
  • COL NRFI eight straight road games
  • CWS NRFI five straight home games vs PIT
  • HOU YRFI six straight home games vs TEX
  • WSH NRFI four straight road games vs NL Central
  • CHC NRFI 12 straight games vs NL at night
  • SEA YRFI four straight games vs LAA at night
  • SND YRFI four straight games vs ATL
  • ARI YRFI four straight home games vs TOR

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

