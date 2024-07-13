Best MLB Betting Trends for Saturday, July 13 (Expect Plenty of Runs in Braves vs. Padres)
Just two days remain before the MLB All-Star break, as we have a full slate of baseball trends to dig into for Saturday's action!
Check out the MLB betting trends for games on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Saturday's MLB Schedule
- Los Angeles Dodgers (-130, 9) at Detroit Tigers - 1:10 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Pirates (-150, 8.5) at Chicago White Sox - 2:10 p.m.
- Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (-135, 9) - 2:15 p.m.
- Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies (-190, 9) - 4:05 p.m.
- New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles (-135, 8.5) - 4:05 p.m.
- Colorado Rockies at New York Mets (-225, 8) - 4:10 p.m.
- Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers (-135, 9) - 4:10 p.m.
- Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds (-155, 9) - 4:10 p.m.
- Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox (-135, 9) - 4:10 p.m.
- Texas Rangers (-120, 8.5) at Houston Astros - 4:10 p.m.
- Cleveland Guardians (-115, 8) at Tampa Bay Rays - 4:10 p.m.
- Minnesota Twins (-115, 8) at San Francisco Giants - 7:15 p.m.
- Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres (-115, 7.5) - 7:15 p.m.
- Seattle Mariners (-160, 8) at Los Angeles Angels - 9:38 p.m.
- Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks (-130, 9) - 10:10 p.m.
Dodgers at Tigers Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Comerica Park - 8.7 runs per game; 25-20-1 O/U
- Detroit has won five straight games when playing as the underdog and coming off a loss. Detroit faces Los Angeles as the underdog given a 47.6% chance to win.
- Detroit has covered the run line in five straight games as the underdog. Detroit is the underdog against Los Angeles given a 58.3% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Detroit has gone Over in three of four games.
Pirates at White Sox Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Guaranteed Rate Field - 7.5 runs per game; 18-29-2 O/U
- Chicago has lost 11 straight home games when facing the NL Central and is the underdog, given a 44.4% chance to beat Pittsburgh.
- Chicago has failed to cover the run line in five straight home games against the NL Central. Chicago faces Pittsburgh given a 55.6% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Pittsburgh has gone Under in 12 of 13 games when playing on a back-to-back during the daytime.
Cubs at Cardinals Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Busch Stadium - 8.4 runs per game; 20-23-1 O/U
- St. Louis has seen the underdog win four of five games. Chicago is the underdog given a 46.5% chance to win.
- Chicago has covered the run line in five straight games and faces St. Louis given a 64.3% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Chicago has gone Under in six straight games on a back-to-back.
Yankees at Orioles Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Oriole Park at Camden Yards - 8.7 runs per game; 23-21-6 O/U
- New York has lost nine straight divisional games when coming off a win and is the underdog, given a 57.4% chance to beat Baltimore.
- New York has failed to cover the run line in eight straight games when coming off a win. New York faces Baltimore with a 64.3% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- New York has gone Over in six straight divisional games during the daytime.
Athletics at Phillies Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Citizens Bank Park - 8.7 runs per game;l 21-26-3 O/U
- Oakland has lost six straight road games when coming off a road win. Oakland faces Philadelphia as the underdog given a 38.5% chance to win.
- Oakland has covered the run line in four of five games when facing Philadelphia and is given a 55.6% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- The Under has hit in six straight meetings.
Royals at Red Sox Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Fenway Park - 9.2 runs per game; 20-23-4 O/U
- Boston has won nine straight home games when facing Kansas City and coming off a loss. Boston is the favorite given a 57.4% chance to win.
- Kansas City has covered the run line in four straight games and faces Boston given a 64.9% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Kansas City has gone Under in eight of nine games when facing the AL East during the daytime.
Marlins at Reds Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Great American Ball Park - 8.7 runs per game; 21-27-3 O/U
- Cincinnati has lost six straight games when facing the NL East during the daytime and coming off a home win. Cincinnati faces Miami as the favorite despite this given a 60.8% chance to win.
- Cincinnati has covered the run line in three of four games when facing Miami and is given a 44.4% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Cincinnati has gone Over in four straight games.
Rangers at Astros Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Minute Maid Park - 9.1 runs per game; 20-24-3 O/U
- Houston has won 10 straight home games but is the underdog despite this, given a 49.5% chance to beat Texas.
- Texas has failed to cover the run line in four straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a loss. Texas faces Houston given a 42.6% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Houston has gone Over in seven straight home games vs TEX.
Nationals at Brewers Betting Trends
Venue Stats: American Family Field - 9.1 runs per game; 26-16-2 O/U
- Milwaukee has won 11 straight games when facing the NL during the daytime and coming off a home loss. Milwaukee is the favorite given a 57.4% chance to beat Washington.
- The home team has covered the run line in three of five games between Washington and Milwaukee. Milwaukee is home and given a 39.2% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Milwaukee has gone Under in seven of eight games vs NL East.
Rockies at Mets Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Citi Field - 8.8 runs per game; 23-26 O/U
- New York has won nine straight home games when facing the NL and is the favorite, given a 68.8% chance to beat Colorado.
- Colorado has covered the run line in five straight games when playing in Queens and faces New York given a 53.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Colorado has gone Over in four straight games.
Guardians at Rays Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Tropicana Field - 8.2 runs per game; 25-23-4 O/U
- Cleveland has lost eight straight road games when facing the AL East on a Saturday but is the favorite despite this, given a 53.1% chance to win.
- Cleveland has failed to cover the run line in eight straight games and faces Tampa Bay given a 40% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Cleveland has gone Over in four straight games on a back-to-back during the daytime.
Braves at Padres Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Petco Park - 9.4 runs per game; 31-19-1 O/U
- San Diego has seen the underdog win eight of nine games. Atlanta is the underdog given a 49.5% chance to win.
- Atlanta has covered the run line in nine straight games when facing San Diego as the underdog. Atlanta is the underdog given a 71.8% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- San Diego has gone Over in 13 of 14 home games vs the NL.
Twins at Giants Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Oracle Park - 8.9 runs per game; 24-23-1 O/U
- Minnesota has won seven straight games when playing on a back-to-back during the daytime. Minnersota is the favorite given a 53.5% chance to beat San Francisco.
- San Francisco has covered the run line in five straight games when playing as the underdog. San Francisco is the underdog given a 62.3% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- San Francisco has gone Over in nine straight games when playing on a back-to-back during the daytime.
Mariners at Angels Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Angel Stadium of Anaheim - 9.3 runs per game; 25-22-2 O/U
- Los Angeles has lost 14 straight divisional home games when playing as the underdog and coming off a win. Los Angeles faces Seattle as the underdog given a 42.6% chance to win.
- Seattle has covered the run line in three of four games when facing Los Angeles and is given a 48.8% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Seattle has gone Over in six straight road games after going into extras.
Blue Jays at Diamondbacks Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Chase Field - 9.8 runs per game; 27-20-1 O/U
- Toronto has won eight of nine road games when facing the NL and coming off a road loss. Toronto is the underdog despite this given a 47.6% chance to beat Arizona.
- Toronto has covered the run line in nine straight road games when playing as the underdog. Toronto is the road underdog against Arizona given a 64.9% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Toronto has gone Over in eight of nine road games when playing on a back-to-back.
MLB Hit Trends
- Riley Greene 12 straight games vs NL West
- Carson Kelly six straight games
- Rowdy Tellez nine straight games vs AL Central as favorite
- Andrew McCutchen seven straight road games as favorite
- Lars Nootbaar seven straight games vs NL
- Willson Contreras six straight games as favorite
- Gunnar Henderson 10 straight divisional games as favorite
- Anthony Santander seven straight divisional home games
- Kyle Schwarber seven straight games
- Salvador Perez nine straight road games vs AL East
- Connor Wong six straight games vs AL as favorite
- Elly De La Cruz 14 straight games vs NL East as favorite
- Jeimer Candelario 2+ six straight games vs MIA
- Adolis Garcia 14 straight games vs HOU
- Jose Altuve nine straight divisional games
- CJ Abrams eight straight games vs NL Central as underdog
- Luis Garcia seven straight games as underdog
- Brendan Rodgers seven straight games vs NL East
- Brandon Nimmo seven straight games vs NL
- Isaac Paredes nine straight games vs AL Central as underdog
- Andres Gimenez seven straight road games as favorite
- Xander Bogaerts eight straight home games as favorite
- Manny Machado eight straight home games vs NL East
- Michael Conforto nine straight games vs MIN
- Byron Buxton eight straight games
- J.P. Crawford 10 straight road games vs AL as favorite
- Mitch Garver eight straight games in Anaheim
- Christian Walker nine straight games vs AL East as favorite
- Randal Grichuk five straight games vs AL East
MLB RBI Trends
- Teoscar Hernandez five straight road games vs AL
- Luis Robert four of five home games vs NL
- Gleyber Torres four of five games vs BAL
- Shea Langeliers six straight games
- Trea Turner four of five home games
- Vinnie Pasquantino six straight games as underdog
- Jose Altuve six of seven games vs AL
- Keibert Ruiz three of four road games
- Charlie Blackmon five straight games vs NYM
- Brandon Nimmo five of six games
- Yandy Diaz four straight home games vs CLE
- Jose Miranda four of five games vs NL
- Jorge Polanco three of four games vs LAA
- Kevin Kiermaier four of five games vs ARI
- Geraldo Perdomo four of five home games
MLB Runs Trends
- Matt Vierling five straight home games
- Jeimer Candelario six straight games vs MIA
- Luis Garcia three straight games vs ATL
- Andres Gimenez five of six games in St. Petersburg
MLB HR Trends
- Shohei Ohtani five of six games vs AL as favorite
- Aaron Judge two straight games vs BAL
- MJ Melendez three of four games in Fenway
- Bobby Witt Jr three of four games vs AL
- Tyler Stephenson three of four games as favorite
- Rhys Hoskins six of eight games vs WSH
- Brandon Nimmo three of five home games as favorite
- Ryan McMahon three of four games vs NYM
- Marcell Ozuna three straight games vs SND
- Cal Raleigh four straight road games as favorite
MLB Strikeout Trends
- Lance Lynn 6+ five straight home games vs NL as favorite
YRFI/NRFI Trends
- LAD YRFI four straight road games as favorite
- CWS NRFI six straight home games vs PIT
- STL NRFI eight straight divisional games during daytime
- BAL NRFI four straight home games vs NYY
- OAK NRFI three straight games vs NL
- KNC NRFI eight straight road games as underdog
- MIA YRFI nine straight games as underdog
- TEX YRFI five straight games vs HOU during daytime
- WSH NRFI three straight games during daytime
- COL NRFI nine straight road games
- CLE YRFI four straight games vs AL East as favorite
- ATL NRFI five straight games vs NL as underdog
- MIN YRFI four straight games vs SFO
- SEA YRFI five straight games vs LAA at night
- ARI NRFI five straight games vs AL East
