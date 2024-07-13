Betsided

Best MLB Betting Trends for Saturday, July 13 (Expect Plenty of Runs in Braves vs. Padres)

Trends indicate a high-scoring affair for Braves vs. Padres in Petco Park for Saturday.

By Thom Cunningham

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) is congratulated by designated hitter Manny Machado.
San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) is congratulated by designated hitter Manny Machado. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Just two days remain before the MLB All-Star break, as we have a full slate of baseball trends to dig into for Saturday's action!

Check out the MLB betting trends for games on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Saturday's MLB Schedule

  • Los Angeles Dodgers (-130, 9) at Detroit Tigers - 1:10 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh Pirates (-150, 8.5) at Chicago White Sox - 2:10 p.m.
  • Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (-135, 9) - 2:15 p.m.
  • Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies (-190, 9) - 4:05 p.m.
  • New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles (-135, 8.5) - 4:05 p.m.
  • Colorado Rockies at New York Mets (-225, 8) - 4:10 p.m.
  • Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers (-135, 9) - 4:10 p.m.
  • Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds (-155, 9) - 4:10 p.m.
  • Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox (-135, 9) - 4:10 p.m.
  • Texas Rangers (-120, 8.5) at Houston Astros - 4:10 p.m.
  • Cleveland Guardians (-115, 8) at Tampa Bay Rays - 4:10 p.m.
  • Minnesota Twins (-115, 8) at San Francisco Giants - 7:15 p.m.
  • Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres (-115, 7.5) - 7:15 p.m.
  • Seattle Mariners (-160, 8) at Los Angeles Angels - 9:38 p.m.
  • Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks (-130, 9) - 10:10 p.m. 

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dodgers at Tigers Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Comerica Park - 8.7 runs per game; 25-20-1 O/U

  • Detroit has won five straight games when playing as the underdog and coming off a loss. Detroit faces Los Angeles as the underdog given a 47.6% chance to win.
  • Detroit has covered the run line in five straight games as the underdog. Detroit is the underdog against Los Angeles given a 58.3% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • Detroit has gone Over in three of four games.

Pirates at White Sox Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Guaranteed Rate Field - 7.5 runs per game; 18-29-2 O/U

  • Chicago has lost 11 straight home games when facing the NL Central and is the underdog, given a 44.4% chance to beat Pittsburgh.
  • Chicago has failed to cover the run line in five straight home games against the NL Central. Chicago faces Pittsburgh given a 55.6% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • Pittsburgh has gone Under in 12 of 13 games when playing on a back-to-back during the daytime.

Cubs at Cardinals Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Busch Stadium - 8.4 runs per game; 20-23-1 O/U

  • St. Louis has seen the underdog win four of five games. Chicago is the underdog given a 46.5% chance to win.
  • Chicago has covered the run line in five straight games and faces St. Louis given a 64.3% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • Chicago has gone Under in six straight games on a back-to-back.

Yankees at Orioles Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Oriole Park at Camden Yards - 8.7 runs per game; 23-21-6 O/U

  • New York has lost nine straight divisional games when coming off a win and is the underdog, given a 57.4% chance to beat Baltimore.
  • New York has failed to cover the run line in eight straight games when coming off a win. New York faces Baltimore with a 64.3% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • New York has gone Over in six straight divisional games during the daytime.

Athletics at Phillies Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Citizens Bank Park - 8.7 runs per game;l 21-26-3 O/U

  • Oakland has lost six straight road games when coming off a road win. Oakland faces Philadelphia as the underdog given a 38.5% chance to win.
  • Oakland has covered the run line in four of five games when facing Philadelphia and is given a 55.6% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • The Under has hit in six straight meetings.

Royals at Red Sox Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Fenway Park - 9.2 runs per game; 20-23-4 O/U

  • Boston has won nine straight home games when facing Kansas City and coming off a loss. Boston is the favorite given a 57.4% chance to win.
  • Kansas City has covered the run line in four straight games and faces Boston given a 64.9% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • Kansas City has gone Under in eight of nine games when facing the AL East during the daytime.

Marlins at Reds Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Great American Ball Park - 8.7 runs per game; 21-27-3 O/U

  • Cincinnati has lost six straight games when facing the NL East during the daytime and coming off a home win. Cincinnati faces Miami as the favorite despite this given a 60.8% chance to win.
  • Cincinnati has covered the run line in three of four games when facing Miami and is given a 44.4% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Cincinnati has gone Over in four straight games.

Rangers at Astros Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Minute Maid Park - 9.1 runs per game; 20-24-3 O/U

  • Houston has won 10 straight home games but is the underdog despite this, given a 49.5% chance to beat Texas.
  • Texas has failed to cover the run line in four straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a loss. Texas faces Houston given a 42.6% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Houston has gone Over in seven straight home games vs TEX.

Nationals at Brewers Betting Trends

Venue Stats: American Family Field - 9.1 runs per game; 26-16-2 O/U

  • Milwaukee has won 11 straight games when facing the NL during the daytime and coming off a home loss. Milwaukee is the favorite given a 57.4% chance to beat Washington.
  • The home team has covered the run line in three of five games between Washington and Milwaukee. Milwaukee is home and given a 39.2% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Milwaukee has gone Under in seven of eight games vs NL East.

Rockies at Mets Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Citi Field - 8.8 runs per game; 23-26 O/U

  • New York has won nine straight home games when facing the NL and is the favorite, given a 68.8% chance to beat Colorado.
  • Colorado has covered the run line in five straight games when playing in Queens and faces New York given a 53.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • Colorado has gone Over in four straight games.

Guardians at Rays Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Tropicana Field - 8.2 runs per game; 25-23-4 O/U

  • Cleveland has lost eight straight road games when facing the AL East on a Saturday but is the favorite despite this, given a 53.1% chance to win.
  • Cleveland has failed to cover the run line in eight straight games and faces Tampa Bay given a 40% chance to cover -1.5-runs. 
  • Cleveland has gone Over in four straight games on a back-to-back during the daytime.

Braves at Padres Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Petco Park - 9.4 runs per game; 31-19-1 O/U

  • San Diego has seen the underdog win eight of nine games. Atlanta is the underdog given a 49.5% chance to win.
  • Atlanta has covered the run line in nine straight games when facing San Diego as the underdog. Atlanta is the underdog given a 71.8% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • San Diego has gone Over in 13 of 14 home games vs the NL.

Twins at Giants Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Oracle Park - 8.9 runs per game; 24-23-1 O/U

  • Minnesota has won seven straight games when playing on a back-to-back during the daytime. Minnersota is the favorite given a 53.5% chance to beat San Francisco.
  • San Francisco has covered the run line in five straight games when playing as the underdog. San Francisco is the underdog given a 62.3% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • San Francisco has gone Over in nine straight games when playing on a back-to-back during the daytime.

Mariners at Angels Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Angel Stadium of Anaheim - 9.3 runs per game; 25-22-2 O/U

  • Los Angeles has lost 14 straight divisional home games when playing as the underdog and coming off a win. Los Angeles faces Seattle as the underdog given a 42.6% chance to win.
  • Seattle has covered the run line in three of four games when facing Los Angeles and is given a 48.8% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Seattle has gone Over in six straight road games after going into extras.

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Chase Field - 9.8 runs per game; 27-20-1 O/U

  • Toronto has won eight of nine road games when facing the NL and coming off a road loss. Toronto is the underdog despite this given a 47.6% chance to beat Arizona.
  • Toronto has covered the run line in nine straight road games when playing as the underdog. Toronto is the road underdog against Arizona given a 64.9% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • Toronto has gone Over in eight of nine road games when playing on a back-to-back.

MLB Hit Trends

  • Riley Greene 12 straight games vs NL West
  • Carson Kelly six straight games
  • Rowdy Tellez nine straight games vs AL Central as favorite
  • Andrew McCutchen seven straight road games as favorite
  • Lars Nootbaar seven straight games vs NL
  • Willson Contreras six straight games as favorite
  • Gunnar Henderson 10 straight divisional games as favorite
  • Anthony Santander seven straight divisional home games
  • Kyle Schwarber seven straight games
  • Salvador Perez nine straight road games vs AL East
  • Connor Wong six straight games vs AL as favorite
  • Elly De La Cruz 14 straight games vs NL East as favorite
  • Jeimer Candelario 2+ six straight games vs MIA
  • Adolis Garcia 14 straight games vs HOU
  • Jose Altuve nine straight divisional games
  • CJ Abrams eight straight games vs NL Central as underdog
  • Luis Garcia seven straight games as underdog
  • Brendan Rodgers seven straight games vs NL East
  • Brandon Nimmo seven straight games vs NL
  • Isaac Paredes nine straight games vs AL Central as underdog
  • Andres Gimenez seven straight road games as favorite
  • Xander Bogaerts eight straight home games as favorite
  • Manny Machado eight straight home games vs NL East
  • Michael Conforto nine straight games vs MIN
  • Byron Buxton eight straight games
  • J.P. Crawford 10 straight road games vs AL as favorite
  • Mitch Garver eight straight games in Anaheim
  • Christian Walker nine straight games vs AL East as favorite
  • Randal Grichuk five straight games vs AL East

MLB RBI Trends

  • Teoscar Hernandez five straight road games vs AL
  • Luis Robert four of five home games vs NL
  • Gleyber Torres four of five games vs BAL
  • Shea Langeliers six straight games
  • Trea Turner four of five home games
  • Vinnie Pasquantino six straight games as underdog
  • Jose Altuve six of seven games vs AL
  • Keibert Ruiz three of four road games
  • Charlie Blackmon five straight games vs NYM
  • Brandon Nimmo five of six games
  • Yandy Diaz four straight home games vs CLE
  • Jose Miranda four of five games vs NL
  • Jorge Polanco three of four games vs LAA
  • Kevin Kiermaier four of five games vs ARI
  • Geraldo Perdomo four of five home games

MLB Runs Trends

  • Matt Vierling five straight home games
  • Jeimer Candelario six straight games vs MIA
  • Luis Garcia three straight games vs ATL
  • Andres Gimenez five of six games in St. Petersburg

MLB HR Trends

  • Shohei Ohtani five of six games vs AL as favorite
  • Aaron Judge two straight games vs BAL
  • MJ Melendez three of four games in Fenway
  • Bobby Witt Jr three of four games vs AL
  • Tyler Stephenson three of four games as favorite
  • Rhys Hoskins six of eight games vs WSH
  • Brandon Nimmo three of five home games as favorite
  • Ryan McMahon three of four games vs NYM
  • Marcell Ozuna three straight games vs SND
  • Cal Raleigh four straight road games as favorite

MLB Strikeout Trends

  • Lance Lynn 6+ five straight home games vs NL as favorite

YRFI/NRFI Trends

  • LAD YRFI four straight road games as favorite
  • CWS NRFI six straight home games vs PIT
  • STL NRFI eight straight divisional games during daytime
  • BAL NRFI four straight home games vs NYY
  • OAK NRFI three straight games vs NL
  • KNC NRFI eight straight road games as underdog
  • MIA YRFI nine straight games as underdog
  • TEX YRFI five straight games vs HOU during daytime
  • WSH NRFI three straight games during daytime
  • COL NRFI nine straight road games
  • CLE YRFI four straight games vs AL East as favorite
  • ATL NRFI five straight games vs NL as underdog
  • MIN YRFI four straight games vs SFO
  • SEA YRFI five straight games vs LAA at night
  • ARI NRFI five straight games vs AL East

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

