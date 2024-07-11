Best MLB Betting Trends for Thursday, July 11 (Trends Point to Red Sox Dominating A's in Boston)
Thursday's MLB action begins early, with a handful of afternoon games as the All-Star game approaches. What does the betting data suggest for today's matchups?
Check out the MLB betting trends for games on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Thursday's MLB Schedule
- Washington Nationals at New York Mets (-140, 8.5) - 1:10 p.m.
- Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds (-200, 9) - 1:10 p.m.
- Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers (-135, 8) - 1:10 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Pirates (-125, 7.5) at Milwaukee Brewers - 2:10 p.m.
- Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants (-125, 7.5) - 3:45 p.m.
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies (-150, 9) - 6:05 p.m.
- Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles (-130, 8.5) - 6:35 p.m.
- New York Yankees (-120, 8) at Tampa Bay Rays - 6:50 p.m.
- Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox (-220, 10) - 7:10 p.m.
- Miami Marlins at Houston Astros (-200, 8.5) - 8:10 p.m.
- Seattle Mariners (-165, 8.5) at Los Angeles Angels - 9:38 p.m.
- Atlanta Braves (-150, 8) at Arizona Diamondbacks - 9:40 p.m.
Nationals at Mets Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Citi Field - 8.7 runs per game; 22-25 O/U
- New York has won 10 straight divisional home games when playing on a Thursday. New York is the favorite given a 58.3% chance to beat Washington.
- New York has covered the run line in four straight home games when facing the NL. New York faces Washington with a 40.8% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- New York has gone Over in seven of eight home games.
Rockies at Reds Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Great American Ball Park - 8.7 runs per game; 19-27-3 O/U
- Cincinnati has won 10 straight games when facing Colorado as the favorite and coming off a home loss. Cincinnati is the favorite with a 66.1% chance to win.
- Cincinnati has covered the run line in four of five games when facing Colorado and is given a 48.8% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Cincinnati has gone Under in seven of eight games when facing the NL during the daytime.
Guardians at Tigers Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Comerica Park - 8.7 runs per game; 24-19-1 O/U
- Detroit has lost seven straight games when coming off a home win. Detroit is the favorite despite this, given a 57.4% chance to beat Cleveland.
- Detroit has covered the run line in eight straight games when facing Cleveland and is given a 39.2% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Detroit has gone Over in seven of eight games against the AL.
Pirates at Brewers Betting Trends
Venue Stats: American Family Field - 9.3 runs per game; 26-14-2 O/U
- Milwaukee has won eight straight divisional home games when playing on a Thursday. Milwaukee is the underdog despite this, given a 48.8% chance to beat Pittsburgh.
- Milwaukee has covered the run line in five straight divisional games as the underdog. Milwaukee is the underdog against Pittsburgh given a 60.8% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Pittsburgh has gone Under in six straight divisional games during the daytime.
Blue Jays at Giants Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Oracle Park - 8.9 runs per game; 22-23-1 O/U
- San Francisco has won six straight games when facing an AL East team under .500 during the daytime. San Francisco is the favorite given a 55% chance to beat Toronto.
- Toronto has covered the run line in seven straight road games as the underdog. Toronto is the road underdog given a 68.8% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- San Francisco has gone Over in eight straight games when playing on a back-to-back during the daytime.
Dodgers at Phillies Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Citizens Bank Park - 8.8 runs per game; 21-24-3 O/U
- The home team has won eight of nine games between Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Philadelphia is home and the favorite, given a 59.7% chance to win.
- The home team has covered the run line in three of five games between Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Philadelphia is home with a 43.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Los Angeles has gone Over in 11 of 12 games vs the NL when playing at night.
Cubs at Orioles Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Oriole Park at Camden Yards - 8.8 runs per game; 23-19-6 O/U
- Baltimore has seen the underdog win four straight home games when facing Chicago. Chicago is the underdog given a 47.6% chance to win.
- Baltimore has dropped the run line in five straight home games and faces Chicago with a 39.2% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Chicago has gone Under in seven of eight games against the AL.
Yankees at Rays Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Tropicana Field - 8.3 runs per game; 24-22-4 O/U
- New York has lost seven straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a win. New York faces Tampa Bay with a 54.5% chance to win as the favorite.
- New York has failed to cover the urn line in seven straight games when coming off a win. New York faces Tampa Bay with a 41.7% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- New York has gone Over in seven of eight road games on a back-to-back.
Athletics at Red Sox Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Fenway Park - 9.3 runs per game; 20-21-4 O/U
- Oakland has lost 22 of 24 road games when playing on a back-to-back. Oakland faces Boston as the underdog given a 35.7% chance to win.
- Oakland has covered the run line in three of four games when facing Boston and is given a 52.4% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Oakland has gone Under in seven of eight games when facing the AL East at night.
Marlins at Astros Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Minute Maid Park - 9.1 runs per game; 18-24-3 O/U
- Houston has won eight straight home games and is the favorite, given a 66.1% chance to beat Miami.
- Houston has covered the run line in seven straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a win. Houston is the favorite against Miami with a 48.8% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Houston has gone Over in five straight games when playing on a back-to-back at night.
Mariners at Angels Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Angel Stadium of Anaheim - 9.2 runs per game; 23-22-2 O/U
- Los Angeles has lost 13 straight divisional home games when playing as the underdog and coming off a win. Los Angeles faces Seattle with a 41.7% chance to win as the underdog.
- Seattle has dropped the run line in five straight games when facing the AL as the favorite. Seattle is the favorite against Los Angeles given a 49.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Seattle has gone Under in eight of nine divisional road games.
Braves at Diamondbacks Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Chase Field - 10 runs per game; 26-19-1 O/U
- The favorite has won seven straight games between Atlanta and Arizona. Atlanta is the favorite given a 60% chance to win.
- Arizona has covered the run line in four straight games when playing as the underdog and coming off a win. Arizona faces Atlanta as the underdog, given a 57.4% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Arizona has gone Over in eight of nine games.
MLB Hit Trends
- J.D. Martinez 12 straight games vs WSH
- Keibert Ruiz 10 straight games in Queens
- Elly De La Cruz nine straight games vs COL
- Ryan McMahon seven straight games
- Riley Greene seven straight home games as favorite
- Jose Ramirez seven straight divisional games as underdog
- Bryan Reynolds 13 straight divisional road games
- William Contreras 11 straight home games vs NL as underdog
- LaMonte Wade Jr eight straight home games as favorite
- Jorge Soler five straight games vs AL East as favorite
- Kyle Schwarber seven straight games vs LAD as favorite
- Brandon Marsh four straight games as favorite
- Gunnar Henderson eight straight games vs NL as favorite
- Austin Hays six straight games vs CHC
- Tyler O’Neill six straight games vs AL as favorite
- Brent Rooker five straight road games vs AL
- Jose Altuve 10 straight games as favorite
- Alex Bregman six straight games
- Brandon Drury eight straight home games vs SEA
- J.P. Crawford eight straight road games vs AL as favorite
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr 13 straight games vs NL as underdog
- Adam Duvall seven straight games in Phoenix as favorite
MLB RBI Trends
- Santiago Espinal four of five games vs COL
- Jose Ramirez four of five games as underdog
- Carson Kelly four of five games
- Rhys Hoskins fou straight divisional home games as underdog
- Michael Conforto four of five games
- Trea Turner four of five games
- Nico Hoerner five of six games
- Rafael Devers 2+ five of six games as favorite
- Alex Bregman four of five games
- Brandon Drury three of four games vs SEA
- Geraldo Perdomo five of six games vs ATL
MLB Runs Trends
- J.D. Martinez four of five games vs WSH
- Matt Vierling five straight home games vs CLE
- Enrique Hernandez five of six road games
- Nico Hoerner four straight road games
- Gleyber Torres four of five road games
- Brent Rooker four straight games
- Rafael Devers 10 of 12 home games
- Alex Bregman nine straight games as favorite
- Jose Altuve four of five home games
- Julio Rodriguez six straight games vs LAA
- Corbin Carroll seven straight games
- Austin Riley 10 of 11 games vs ARI
MLB HR Trends
- Brandon Nimmo three straight games
MLB Strikeout Trends
- MacKenzie Gore 7+ four straight games as underdog
- Aaron Nola 7+ four of five games vs LAD
- Justin Steele 6+ six of seven games vs AL
YRFI/NRFI Trends
- NYM NRFI six straight games during daytime
- CIN NRFI 12 straight games
- CLE YRFI five straight divisional games during daytime
- PIT NRFI five straight games vs NL as favorite
- TOR NRFI six of seven road games
- LAD YRFI six straight games on a Thursday night
- NYY YRFI nine straight divisional road games as favorite
- MIA YRFI seven straight games as underdog
- SEA NRFI six straight games vs AL
