Best MLB Betting Trends for Thursday, July 11 (Trends Point to Red Sox Dominating A's in Boston)

Rafael Devers continues to rake the RBI market.

By Thom Cunningham

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) looks up at his solo home run.
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) looks up at his solo home run. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Thursday's MLB action begins early, with a handful of afternoon games as the All-Star game approaches. What does the betting data suggest for today's matchups?

Check out the MLB betting trends for games on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Thursday's MLB Schedule

  • Washington Nationals at New York Mets (-140, 8.5) - 1:10 p.m.
  • Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds (-200, 9) - 1:10 p.m.
  • Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers (-135, 8) - 1:10 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh Pirates (-125, 7.5) at Milwaukee Brewers - 2:10 p.m.
  • Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants (-125, 7.5) - 3:45 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies (-150, 9) - 6:05 p.m.
  • Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles (-130, 8.5) - 6:35 p.m.
  • New York Yankees (-120, 8) at Tampa Bay Rays - 6:50 p.m.
  • Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox (-220, 10) - 7:10 p.m.
  • Miami Marlins at Houston Astros (-200, 8.5) - 8:10 p.m.
  • Seattle Mariners (-165, 8.5) at Los Angeles Angels - 9:38 p.m.
  • Atlanta Braves (-150, 8) at Arizona Diamondbacks - 9:40 p.m. 

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nationals at Mets Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Citi Field - 8.7 runs per game; 22-25 O/U

  • New York has won 10 straight divisional home games when playing on a Thursday. New York is the favorite given a 58.3% chance to beat Washington.
  • New York has covered the run line in four straight home games when facing the NL. New York faces Washington with a 40.8% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • New York has gone Over in seven of eight home games.

Rockies at Reds Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Great American Ball Park - 8.7 runs per game; 19-27-3 O/U

  • Cincinnati has won 10 straight games when facing Colorado as the favorite and coming off a home loss. Cincinnati is the favorite with a 66.1% chance to win.
  • Cincinnati has covered the run line in four of five games when facing Colorado and is given a 48.8% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Cincinnati has gone Under in seven of eight games when facing the NL during the daytime.

Guardians at Tigers Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Comerica Park - 8.7 runs per game; 24-19-1 O/U

  • Detroit has lost seven straight games when coming off a home win. Detroit is the favorite despite this, given a 57.4% chance to beat Cleveland.
  • Detroit has covered the run line in eight straight games when facing Cleveland and is given a 39.2% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Detroit has gone Over in seven of eight games against the AL.

Pirates at Brewers Betting Trends

Venue Stats: American Family Field - 9.3 runs per game; 26-14-2 O/U

  • Milwaukee has won eight straight divisional home games when playing on a Thursday. Milwaukee is the underdog despite this, given a 48.8% chance to beat Pittsburgh.
  • Milwaukee has covered the run line in five straight divisional games as the underdog. Milwaukee is the underdog against Pittsburgh given a 60.8% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • Pittsburgh has gone Under in six straight divisional games during the daytime.

Blue Jays at Giants Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Oracle Park - 8.9 runs per game; 22-23-1 O/U

  • San Francisco has won six straight games when facing an AL East team under .500 during the daytime. San Francisco is the favorite given a 55% chance to beat Toronto.
  • Toronto has covered the run line in seven straight road games as the underdog. Toronto is the road underdog given a 68.8% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • San Francisco has gone Over in eight straight games when playing on a back-to-back during the daytime.

Dodgers at Phillies Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Citizens Bank Park - 8.8 runs per game; 21-24-3 O/U

  • The home team has won eight of nine games between Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Philadelphia is home and the favorite, given a 59.7% chance to win.
  • The home team has covered the run line in three of five games between Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Philadelphia is home with a 43.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Los Angeles has gone Over in 11 of 12 games vs the NL when playing at night.

Cubs at Orioles Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Oriole Park at Camden Yards - 8.8 runs per game; 23-19-6 O/U

  • Baltimore has seen the underdog win four straight home games when facing Chicago. Chicago is the underdog given a 47.6% chance to win.
  • Baltimore has dropped the run line in five straight home games and faces Chicago with a 39.2% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Chicago has gone Under in seven of eight games against the AL.

Yankees at Rays Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Tropicana Field - 8.3 runs per game; 24-22-4 O/U

  • New York has lost seven straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a win. New York faces Tampa Bay with a 54.5% chance to win as the favorite.
  • New York has failed to cover the urn line in seven straight games when coming off a win. New York faces Tampa Bay with a 41.7% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • New York has gone Over in seven of eight road games on a back-to-back.

Athletics at Red Sox Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Fenway Park - 9.3 runs per game; 20-21-4 O/U

  • Oakland has lost 22 of 24 road games when playing on a back-to-back. Oakland faces Boston as the underdog given a 35.7% chance to win.
  • Oakland has covered the run line in three of four games when facing Boston and is given a 52.4% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • Oakland has gone Under in seven of eight games when facing the AL East at night.

Marlins at Astros Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Minute Maid Park - 9.1 runs per game; 18-24-3 O/U

  • Houston has won eight straight home games and is the favorite, given a 66.1% chance to beat Miami.
  • Houston has covered the run line in seven straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a win. Houston is the favorite against Miami with a 48.8% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
  • Houston has gone Over in five straight games when playing on a back-to-back at night.

Mariners at Angels Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Angel Stadium of Anaheim - 9.2 runs per game; 23-22-2 O/U

  • Los Angeles has lost 13 straight divisional home games when playing as the underdog and coming off a win. Los Angeles faces Seattle with a 41.7% chance to win as the underdog.
  • Seattle has dropped the run line in five straight games when facing the AL as the favorite. Seattle is the favorite against Los Angeles given a 49.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs. 
  • Seattle has gone Under in eight of nine divisional road games.

Braves at Diamondbacks Betting Trends

Venue Stats: Chase Field - 10 runs per game; 26-19-1 O/U

  • The favorite has won seven straight games between Atlanta and Arizona. Atlanta is the favorite given a 60% chance to win.
  • Arizona has covered the run line in four straight games when playing as the underdog and coming off a win. Arizona faces Atlanta as the underdog, given a 57.4% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
  • Arizona has gone Over in eight of nine games.

MLB Hit Trends

  • J.D. Martinez 12 straight games vs WSH
  • Keibert Ruiz 10 straight games in Queens
  • Elly De La Cruz nine straight games vs COL
  • Ryan McMahon seven straight games
  • Riley Greene seven straight home games as favorite
  • Jose Ramirez seven straight divisional games as underdog
  • Bryan Reynolds 13 straight divisional road games
  • William Contreras 11 straight home games vs NL as underdog
  • LaMonte Wade Jr eight straight home games as favorite
  • Jorge Soler five straight games vs AL East as favorite
  • Kyle Schwarber seven straight games vs LAD as favorite
  • Brandon Marsh four straight games as favorite
  • Gunnar Henderson eight straight games vs NL as favorite
  • Austin Hays six straight games vs CHC
  • Tyler O’Neill six straight games vs AL as favorite
  • Brent Rooker five straight road games vs AL
  • Jose Altuve 10 straight games as favorite
  • Alex Bregman six straight games
  • Brandon Drury eight straight home games vs SEA
  • J.P. Crawford eight straight road games vs AL as favorite
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr 13 straight games vs NL as underdog
  • Adam Duvall seven straight games in Phoenix as favorite

MLB RBI Trends

  • Santiago Espinal four of five games vs COL
  • Jose Ramirez four of five games as underdog
  • Carson Kelly four of five games
  • Rhys Hoskins fou straight divisional home games as underdog
  • Michael Conforto four of five games
  • Trea Turner four of five games
  • Nico Hoerner five of six games
  • Rafael Devers 2+ five of six games as favorite
  • Alex Bregman four of five games
  • Brandon Drury three of four games vs SEA
  • Geraldo Perdomo five of six games vs ATL

MLB Runs Trends

  • J.D. Martinez four of five games vs WSH
  • Matt Vierling five straight home games vs CLE
  • Enrique Hernandez five of six road games
  • Nico Hoerner four straight road games
  • Gleyber Torres four of five road games
  • Brent Rooker four straight games
  • Rafael Devers 10 of 12 home games
  • Alex Bregman nine straight games as favorite
  • Jose Altuve four of five home games
  • Julio Rodriguez six straight games vs LAA
  • Corbin Carroll seven straight games
  • Austin Riley 10 of 11 games vs ARI

MLB HR Trends

  • Brandon Nimmo three straight games

MLB Strikeout Trends

  • MacKenzie Gore 7+ four straight games as underdog
  • Aaron Nola 7+  four of five games vs LAD
  • Justin Steele 6+ six of seven games vs AL

YRFI/NRFI Trends

  • NYM NRFI six straight games during daytime
  • CIN NRFI 12 straight games
  • CLE YRFI five straight divisional games during daytime
  • PIT NRFI five straight games vs NL as favorite
  • TOR NRFI six of seven road games
  • LAD YRFI six straight games on a Thursday night
  • NYY YRFI nine straight divisional road games as favorite
  • MIA YRFI seven straight games as underdog
  • SEA NRFI six straight games vs AL

