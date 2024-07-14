Best MLB Betting Trends for Sunday, July 14
The final regular-season Sunday before the All-Star break is finally here, as we enter the halfway point of the 2024 season.
Check out the MLB betting trends for games on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
Sunday's MLB Schedule
- New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles (-120, 9) - 11:35 a.m.
- Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox (-125, 9.5) - 1:35 p.m.
- Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies (-245, 9.5) - 1:35 p.m.
- Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds (-180, 9) - 1:40 p.m.
- Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays (-125, 7.5) - 1:40 p.m.
- Colorado Rockies at New York Mets (-225, 8.5) - 1:40 p.m.
- Los Angeles Dodgers (-175, 9.5) at Detroit Tigers - 1:40 p.m.
- Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers (-155, 8.5) - 2:10 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Pirates (-205, 8.5) at Chicago White Sox - 2:10 p.m.
- Texas Rangers at Houston Astros (-135, 8) - 2:10 p.m.
- Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (-130, 8.5) - 2:15 p.m.
- Minnesota Twins at San Francisco Giants (-130, 8) - 4:05 p.m.
- Seattle Mariners (-190, 8.5) at Los Angeles Angels - 4:07 p.m.
- Atlanta Braves (-180, 7.5) at San Diego Padres - 4:10 p.m.
- Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks (-150, 8.5) - 4:10 p.m.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yankees at Orioles Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Oriole Park at Camden Yards - 8.6 runs per game; 23-22-6 O/U
- New York has lost nine of 10 divisional games when coming off a win. New York is the underdog given a 49.5% chance to beat Baltimore.
- Baltimore has dropped the run line in eight straight home games and faces New York with a 38.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Baltimore has gone Under in four straight games.
Royals at Red Sox Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Fenway Park - 9.1 runs per game; 20-24-4 O/U
- Boston has won 10 straight games when facing a team over .500 on a Sunday. Boston is the favorite given a 56.5% chance to beat Kansas City.
- Kansas City has failed to cover the run line in four straight road games when facing the AL as the underdog. Kansas City is the underdog given a 64.3% chance to cover +1.5-runs against Boston.
- Kansas City has gone Under in nine of 10 games when facing the AL East during the daytime.
Athletics at Phillies Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Citizens Bank Park - 8.9 runs per game; 22-26-3 O/U
- Oakland has lost 11 straight games when playing on a Sunday and is the underdog against Philadelphia, given a 33.3% chance to win.
- Oakland has covered the run line in three of four games when facing Philadelphia and is given a 46.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- The Under has hit in six of seven meetings.
Marlins at Reds Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Great American Ball Park - 8.9 runs per game; 22-27-3 O/U
- Miami has seen the home team win seven straight games. Cincinnati is the favorite given a 64.3% chance to win.
- Cincinnati has covered the run line in four straight games when facing the NL East as the favorite. Cincinnati faces Miami as the favorite given a 46.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Cincinnati has gone Over in five straight games.
Dodgers at Tigers Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Comerica Park - 8.9 runs per game; 26-20-1 O/U
- Los Angeles has won nine straight games when coming off an extra inning loss. Los Angeles is the favorite against Detroit given a 63.6% chance to win.
- Detroit has covered the run line in six straight games as the underdog. Detroit is the underdog against Los Angeles given a 55.6% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Los Angeles has gone Over in six of seven games when coming off extras.
Rockies at Mets Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Citi Field - 8.8 runs per game; 24-26 O/U
- New York has won 10 straight home games against the NL and is the favorite, given a 69.7% chance to beat Colorado.
- Colorado has covered the run line in three of four games against New York and is given a 52.4% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Colorado has gone Over in seven of eight road games.
Guardians at Rays Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Tropicana Field - 8.1 runs per game; 25-24-4 O/U
- Tampa Bay has won six straight home games when coming off a loss. Tampa Bay faces Cleveland as the favorite given a 55.6% chance to win.
- Cleveland has failed to cover the run line in seven straight games when coming off a win. Cleveland faces Tampa Bay given a 67.2% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- The Under has hit in four of five meetings.
Pirates at White Sox Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Guaranteed Rate Field - 7.5 runs per game; 18-30-2 O/U
- Chicago has lost 12 straight home games against the NL Central and is the underdog, given a 37% chance to beat Pittsburgh.
- Chicago has failed to cover the run line in six straight home games when facing the NL Central. Chicago faces Pittsburgh with a 51.2% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Pittsburgh has gone Under in 13 of 14 games when playing on a back-to-back during the daytime.
Rangers at Astros Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Minute Maid Park - 9 runs per game; 20-25-3 O/U
- Houston has won seven straight games when coming off a home loss. Houston is the favorite given a 57.4% chance to beat Texas.
- Houston has covered the run line in seven straight games when facing the AL and faces Texas given a 39.2% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Houston has gone Over in seven of eight home games vs TEX.
Nationals at Brewers Betting Trends
Venue Stats: American Family Field - 9.1 runs per game; 27-16-2 O/U
- Milwaukee has lost seven of eight games when facing the NL East as the favorite and coming off a home loss. Milwaukee faces Washington as the favorite given a 60.8% chance to win.
- Washington has covered the run line in four straight road games against the NL Central and faces Milwaukee given a 61.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Washington has gone Over in seven of eight games when facing the NL Central during the daytime.
Cubs at Cardinals Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Busch Stadium - 8.6 runs per game; 22-23-1 O/U
- St. Louis has won 10 straight games when facing Chicago and coming off a home win. St. Louis is the favorite given a 56.5% chance to win.
- St. Louis has dropped the run line in five straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a win. St. Louis faces Chicago with a 39.2% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Chicago has gone Over in seven of eight games vs the NL.
Twins at Giants Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Oracle Park - 8.8 runs per game; 24-24-1 O/U
- Minnesota has won eight straight games when playing on a back-to-back during the daytime. Minnesota is the underdog despite this, given a 47.6% chance to beat San Francisco.
- Minnesota has covered the run line in six straight road games when facing the NL as the underdog. Minnesota is the underdog against San Francisco with a 66.1% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- San Francisco has gone Over in nine of 10 games when playing on a back-to-back during the daytime.
Mariners at Angels Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Angel Stadium of Anaheim - 9.2 runs per game; 25-23-2 O/U
- Los Angeles has lost 11 of 12 games when facing a team over .500 during the daytime. Los Angeles is the underdog with a 38.5% chance to beat Seattle.
- The home team has covered the run line in four of five games between Seattle and Los Angeles. Los Angeles is home with a 52.4% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Los Angeles has gone Under in four straight games on a back-to-back during the daytime.
Braves at Padres Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Petco Park - 9.3 runs per game; 31-20-1 O/U
- San Diego has won seven of eight games when playing on a back-to-back as the underdog. San Diego is the underdog given a 40% chance to beat Atlanta.
- San Diego has covered the run line in five straight games when facing the NL as the underdog. San Diego is the underdog against Atlanta with a 54.1% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Atlanta has gone Under in seven straight games when playing on a back-to-back during the daytime.
Blue Jays at Diamondbacks Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Chase Field - 9.8 runs per game; 28-20-1 O/U
- Toronto has won eight of nine games when facing the NL during the daytime and coming off a loss. Toronto is the underdog given a 44.4% chance to beat Arizona despite this.
- Toronto has covered the run line in four of five games against Arizona and is given a 61.9% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Arizona has gone Over in seven straight games vs the AL East during the daytime.
MLB Hit Trends
- Gunnar Henderson 11 straight divisional games as favorite
- Juan Soto eight straight divisional games as underdog
- Garrett Hampson eight straight road games vs AL as underdog
- Connor Wong six straight games vs AL as favorite
- Shea Langeliers four straight games
- Elly De La Cruz 15 straight games vs NL East as favorite
- Jeimer Candelario seven straight games vs MIA
- Gavin Lux four straight games vs DET as favorite
- Chris Taylor nine of 10 games vs DET
- Ryan McMahon six straight games vs NYM
- Charlie Blackmon five straight games vs NYM
- Randy Arozarena 10 straight games as favorite
- Josh Lowe seven straight home games vs CLE
- Tommy Pham six straight games vs PIT
- Jose Altuve 10 straight divisional games
- Adolis Garcia eight straight games vs HOU as underdog
- CJ Abrams nine straight games vs NL Central as underdog
- Luis Garcia eight straight games as underdog
- Willson Contreras eight straight games as favorite
- Paul Goldschmidt seven straight games as favorite
- Byron Buxton eight straight games
- Jorge Soler seven straight home games
- Cal Raleigh seven straight games vs LAA
- Julio Rodriguez 2+ six straight games in Anaheim
- Christian Walker 10 straight games vs AL East as favorite
- Randal Grichuk five straight games vs AL East
- Luis Arraez 18 straight games vs ATL as underdog
- Manny Machado nine straight home games vs NL East
MLB RBI Trends
- Gleyber Torres five of six games vs BAL
- Shea Langeliers six of seven games
- Trea Turner five of six home games
- Santiago Espinal five straight games
- Freddie Freeman three straight games vs DET
- Yandy Diaz five straight home games vs CLE
- Luis Robert four straight games vs PIT
- Alex Bregman four straight games as favorite
- Seiya Suzuki five of six games
- Alecx Burleson five of six games
- Mike Yastrzemski three straight games
- Manny Machado three of four games vs ATL
MLB Runs Trends
- Brandon Nimmo 11 of 14 home games
- Joey Bart three of four games
- CJ Abrams four straight games vs MIL
- Ian Happ four of five games vs STL
MLB HR Trends
- Aaron Judge three straight games vs BAL
- Shohei Ohtani six of seven games vs AL as favorite
- Charlie Blackmon four of five games vs NYM
- Luis Garcia three of four games vs MIL
- Eugenio Suarez three of four games
MLB Strikeout Trends
- Mitch Keller 7+ eight straight road games vs AL
- Logan Gilbert 6+ five of six games
- Zac Gallen 6+ five straight home games vs AL
- Yusei Kikuchi 6+ four straight road games vs NL West
- Carlos Rodon 6+ five straight games vs BAL
- Dean Kremer 5+ eight straight home games vs AL as favorite
- Jameson Taillon 5+ five straight games as underdog
- German Marquez 4+ 12 straight games as underdog
- Chris Paddack 4+ five straight road games vs NL West
YRFI/NRFI Trends
- BAL YRFI four straight games vs AL as favorite
- KNC NRFI nine straight road games as underdog
- OAK NRFI four straight games vs NL
- CIN NRFI nine straight games during daytime
- DET YRFI six straight games vs NL West during daytime
- COL NRFI 10 straight road games
- TMB NRFI seven straight home games vs AL Central as favorite
- PIT YRFI four straight games vs AL during daytime
- HOU YRFI six straight games vs TEX during daytime
- MIL YRFI four straight games vs NL East as favorite
- CHC YRFI four straight games vs NL during daytime
- LAA NRFI seven straight divisional games during daytime
- ATL NRFI five straight games
