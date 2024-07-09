Best MLB Betting Trends for Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Baseball returns with a full slate of games on Tuesday as we inch closer to the All-Star break. How shoud you approach betting today's action?
Check out the MLB betting trends for games on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 to help make your wagering decisions.
Tuesday’s MLB Schedule
- Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles (-150, 9.5) - 6:35 p.m.
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies (-140, 9) - 6:40 p.m.
- Cleveland Guardians (-140, 8.5) at Detroit Tigers - 6:40 p.m.
- New York Yankees (-125, 8) at Tampa Bay Rays - 6:50 p.m.
- Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox (-190, 10) - 7:10 p.m.
- Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds (-170, 9) - 7:10 p.m.
- Washington Nationals at New York Mets (-135, 8.5) - 7:10 p.m.
- Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals (-125, 8) - 7:45 p.m.
- Minnesota Twins (-165, 8) at Chicago White Sox - 8:10 p.m.
- Miami Marlins at Houston Astros (-230, 8.5) - 8:10 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers (-165, 8.5) - 8:10 p.m.
- Texas Rangers (-175, 8.5) at Los Angeles Angels - 9:38 p.m.
- Seattle Mariners (-140, 8) at San Diego Padres - 9:40 p.m.
- Atlanta Braves (-120, 7.5) at Arizona Diamondbacks - 9:40 p.m.
- Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants (-125, 8) - 9:45 p.m.
Cubs at Orioles Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Oriole Park at Camden Yards - 8.8 runs per game; 22-18-6 O/U
- Cubs have lost 11 straight road games when coming off a win and are underdogs, given a 44.4% chance to beat the Orioles.
- Cubs have failed to cover the run line in seven straight games when playing as underdogs and coming off a win. They face the Orioles with a 61.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Cubs have gone Under in six straight games against the AL.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Citizens Bank Park - 8.8 runs per game; 20-23-3 O/U
- Dodgers have won 13 straight games when facing the NL East but are underdogs despite this, given a 45.5% chance to beat the Phillies.
- Dodgers have covered the run line in eight straight games against the NL East. They face the Phillies given a 62.3% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Dodgers have gone Over in 10 straight games when facing the NL at night.
Guardians at Tigers Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Comerica Park - 8.5 runs per game; 22-19-1 O/U
- Detroit has lost seven straight games at night when coming off a home win. Detroit faces Cleveland with a 45.5% chance to win as the underdog.
- Detroit has covered the run line in six straight games against Cleveland and is given a 57.4% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Detroit has gone Over in five of six games against the AL.
Yankees at Rays Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Tropicana Field - 8.4 runs per game; 24-21-3 O/U
- Tampa Bay has lost eight straight divisional home games and is the underdog against New York, given a 48.8% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has failed to cover the run line in eight straight divisional home games and faces New York with a 60.8% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Yankees have gone Over in eight straight road games.
Athletics at Red Sox Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Fenway Park - 9.1 runs per game; 19-20-4 O/U
- Oakland has lost nine straight road games against the AL and is the underdog, given a 38.5% chance to beat Boston.
- Boston has failed to cover the run line in five straight home games when facing the AL West as the favorite. They are favorites against the Athletics with a 48.8% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Oakland has gone Under in six straight games when facing the AL East at night.
Rockies at Reds Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Great American Ball Park - 8.4 runs per game; 17-27-3 O/U
- Cincinnati has won seven straight games against Colorado and is the favorite, given a 62.3% chance to win.
- Cincinnati has covered the run line in seven straight games when facing the NL West and faces Colorado with a 45.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Colorado Under six straight games when playing on a back-to-back at night.
Nationals at Mets Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Citi Field - 8.7 runs per game; 21-24 O/U
- Mets have seen underdogs win five of six home games. The Nationals are underdogs given a 46.5% chance to win.
- Washington has covered the run line in four of six games and faces New York with a 64.9% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Mets have gone Over in six straight home games.
Royals at Cardinals Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Busch Stadium - 8.3 runs per game; 18-22-1 O/U
- Kansas City has lost nine straight games when facing the NL and coming off a win. They face the Cardinals as underdogs given a 48.8% chance to win.
- St. Louis has failed to cover the runline in five straight home games when facing Kansas City and is given a 37.7% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- St. Louis has gone Over in eight straight games when facing the AL at night.
Twins at White Sox Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Guaranteed Rate Field - 7.7 runs per game; 18-26-2 O/U
- Chi White Sox have lost 11 straight home games after coming off an extra inning loss. They face the Twins as underdogs, given a 41.7% chance to win.
- Minnesota has covered the run line in six straight road games and faces Chi White Sox with a 49.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Minnesota has gone Over in seven of eight games.
Marlins at Astros Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Minute Maid Park - 9.2 runs per game; 17-23-3 O/U
- Miami has lost seven straight road games when coming off a win. They face the Astros with a 34.5% chance to win as underdogs.
- Houston has covered the run line in eight straight games when playing as the favorite. Houston is the favorite against Miami with a 51.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Miami has gone Under in five straight road games against the AL.
Pirates at Brewers Betting Trends
Venue Stats: American Family Field - 9.2 runs per game; 24-14-2 O/U
- Pittsburgh has lost eight straight games when playing in Milwaukee at night and coming off a win. Pittsburgh is the underdog given a 41.7% chance to win.
- The road team has covered the run line in three of four games between Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. Pittsburgh is the road team with a 61.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Pittsburgh has gone Under in four straight road games.
Rangers at Angels Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Angel Stadium of Anaheim - 9.2 runs per game; 22-22-1 O/U
- Texas has lost 10 straight games when playing in Anaheim on a Tuesday. Texas is the favorite despite this, given a 63.6% chance to beat Los Angeles.
- Angels have failed to cover the run line in five straight games against the AL. They face the Rangers with a 53.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Angels have gone Under in five of six games.
Braves at Diamondbacks Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Chase Field - 10 runs per game; 24-19-1 O/U
- Atlanta has lost seven of eight games when facing the NL as the favorite and coming off a road win. Atlanta faces Arizona as the favorite given a 54.5% chance to win.
- Arizona has covered the run line in six straight games as the underdog. Arizona is the underdog against Atlanta with a 61.9% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Arizona Over five straight games coming off an extra inning loss.
Mariners at Padres Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Petco Park - 9.5 runs per game; 30-17-1 O/U
- San Diego has won 10 straight home games against the AL West but is the underdog despite this, given a 45.5% chance to beat Seattle.
- Seattle has dropped the run line in five straight games when playing as the favorite. Seattle is the favorite against San Diego with a 45.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- San Diego has gone Over in 11 straight home games.
Blue Jays at Giants Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Oracle Park - 8.8 runs per game; 21-22-1 O/U
- San Francisco has lost eight straight games when facing the AL East at night and coming off a road loss. They face the Blue Jays given a 55.6% chance to win as favorites despite this.
- San Francisco has covered the run line in five straight games when coming off a loss. They face the Blue Jays with a 37.7% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- The Under has hit in four straight meetings.
MLB Hit Trends
- Cedric Mullins six straight games vs NL as favorite
- Dansby Swanson six straight games vs BAL
- Bryce Harper 14 straight games as favorite
- Nick Castellanos nine straight home games vs NL West
- Zach McKinstry six straight games vs CLE as underdog
- Andres Gimenez five straight road games as favorite
- DJ LeMahieu six straight games in St. Petersburg
- Connor Wong seven straight home games
- Masataka Yoshida six straight games vs AL West as favorite
- Elly De La Cruz seven straight games vs COL
- Jeimer Candelario seven straight games vs NL West as favorite
- J.D. Martinez 10 straight games vs WSH
- Keibert Ruiz eight straight games in Queens
- Hunter Renfroe 11 straight games in St. Louis
- Nolan Arenado nine straight games as favorite
- Max Kepler 12 straight games vs CWS
- Jose Miranda 12 straight divisional games
- Chas McCormick seven straight games vs NL East as favorite
- Yordan Alvarez four straight games vs MIA
- Bryan Reynolds 11 straight divisional road games
- Nate Lowe 11 straight divisional road games
- Leody Taveras nine straight road games vs AL as favorite
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 14 straight games vs NL
- Orlando Arcia 10 straight road games vs NL West as favorite
- J.P. Crawford 11 straight road games as favorite
- Jurickson Profar 10 straight home games
MLB RBI Trends
- Adley Rutschman four of five games vs NL
- Nico Hoerner three of four games
- Freddie Freeman six straight games vs PHI
- Miguel Vargas five straight games as underdog
- Josh Naylor four of five games
- Mark Canha three straight home games vs CLE as underdog
- Aaron Judge six of seven road games
- Rafael Devers 2+ six of seven games
- Shea Langeliers three straight games
- Jeimer Candelario four straight home games vs COL as favorite
- Harold Ramirez three of four road games
- Byron Buxton seven of eight road games
- Jeremy Pena four straight games as favorite
- Bryan De La Cruz four of five games vs HOU as underdog
- Nate Lowe five of six road games
- Austin Riley six of seven games vs ARI
- Jurickson Profar four straight games
- Justin Turner four of five games vs SFO
- Michael Conforto three straight games
MLB Runs Trends
- Yandy Diaz six of seven home games vs NYY
- Gleyber Torres six of seven games vs AL
- Shea Langeliers five of six games vs AL
- J.D. Martinez six of seven games vs WSH
- Paul Goldschmidt four straight games
- Trevor Larnarch seven straight games vs CWS
- Bryan Reynolds eight of 10 games vs MIL as underdog
- Adolis Garcia six straight road games
- Matt Chapman seven of eight home games
MLB HR Trends
- Carson Kelly three of four games vs AL
- Rafael Devers four of five home games
- Jurickson Profar three of four games
MLB Strikeout Trends
- Bailey Ober 8+ four straight games
- Chris Sale 7+ seven straight road games
- Dean Kremer 6+ three of four games
- Logan Gilbert 5+ seven straight games vs NL East
- Jameson Taillon 5+ four straight games as underdog
- Trevor Rogers 5+ four of five games vs AL
- Kenta Maeda 4+ 10 of 13 games in Detroit
YRFI/NRFI Trends
- BAL YRFI four straight games vs NL
- DET NRFI four straight games
- NYY YRFI nine straight divisional road games
- BOS YRFI six straight home games vs AL West as favorite
- CIN NRFI 10 straight games
- NYM NRFI 10 straight games
- KNC NRFI six straight road games as favorite
- CWS YRFI five straight games vs AL
- MIA YRFI five straight games as underdog
- PIT NRFI eight straight games
- LAA YRFI four straight home games
- ARI YRFI seven straight games
- SEA NRFI six straight games
- TOR NRFI five straight road games
