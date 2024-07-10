Best MLB Betting Trends for Wednesday, July 10
Wednesday's MLB slate features a pair of doubleheaders. Note that the game trends below for the Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox matchups are for Game 1's only.
Wednesday's MLB Schedule
- Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals (-135, 8.5) - 1:45 p.m.
- Minnesota Twins (-160, 8) at Chicago White Sox - 2:10 p.m.
- Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles (-175, 8.5) - 6:35 p.m.
- Cleveland Guardians (-155, 8) at Detroit Tigers - 6:40 p.m.
- Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres (-140, 7.5) - 6:40 p.m.
- New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays (-115, 8) - 6:50 p.m.
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies (-140, 9.5) - 7:05 p.m.
- Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox (-185, 9.5) - 7:10 p.m.
- Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds (-180, 9) - 7:10 p.m.
- Washington Nationals at New York Mets (-190, 9) - 7:10 p.m.
- Miami Marlins at Houston Astros (-255, 8) - 8:10 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers (-155, 8.5) - 8:10 p.m.
- Texas Rangers (-140, 9) at Los Angeles Angels - 9:38 p.m.
- Atlanta Braves (-135, 9) at Arizona Diamondbacks - 9:40 p.m.
- Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants (-155, 7) - 9:45 p.m.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Royals at Cardinals Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Busch Stadium - 8.3 runs per game; 18-22-1 O/U
- Kansas City has lost nine straight games when facing the NL and coming off a win. Kansas City faces St. Louis with a 46.5% chance to win as the underdog.
- St. Louis has failed to cover the run line in four straight games when facing Kansas City and is given a 40.8% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- St. Louis has gone Under seven of eight games when facing the AL Central during the daytime.
Twins at White Sox Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Guaranteed Rate Field - 7.7 runs per game; 18-26-2 O/U
- Chicago has lost 11 straight home games when coming off an extra inning loss. Chicago faces Minnesota given a 42.6% chance to win as the underdog.
- Minnesota has covered the run line in six straight road games and faces Chicago given a 49.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Minnesota has gone Over in seven of eight games.
Cubs at Orioles Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Oriole Park at Camden Yards - 8.9 runs per game; 23-18-6 O/U
- Chicago has lost 11 straight games when coming off a road win. They face the Orioles as underdogs given a 40.8% chance to win.
- Baltimore has failed to cover the run line in four straight home games and faces Chicago with a 44.4% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Baltimore has gone Over in four straight home games against the NL Central.
Guardians at Tigers Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Comerica Park - 8.7 runs per game; 23-19-1 O/U
- Detroit has lost nine straight home games when coming off extra innings. Detroit is the underdog with a 43.5% chance to beat Cleveland.
- Detroit has covered the run line in seven straight games when facing Cleveland and is given a 57.4% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Detroit has gone Over in six of seven games when facing the NL.
Mariners at Padres Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Petco Park - 9.6 runs per game; 31-17-1 O/U
- Seattle has lost 10 straight road games when facing the NL West on a Wednesday. Seattle is the underdog given a 45.5% chance to beat San Diego.
- San Diego has failed to cover the run line in four straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a loss. San Diego faces Seattle with a 39.2% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- San Diego has gone Over the total in 12 straight home games.
Yankees at Rays Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Tropicana Field - 8.4 runs per game; 24-21-4 O/U
- New York has won five straight road games as the underdog. New York is the road underdogs given a 49.5% chance to beat Tampa Bay.
- Tampa Bay has failed to cover the run line in five straight home games when facing the AL as the favorite. Tampa Bay is the favorite against New York with a 36.4% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- New York has gone Over in seven straight road games when playing on a back-to-back.
Dodgers at Phillies Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Citizens Bank Park - 8.8 runs per game; 21-23-3 O/U
- Los Angeles has won 13 of 14 games when facing the NL East but is the underdog despite this, given a 45.5% chance to beat Philadelphia.
- Los Angeles has dropped the run line in four straight road games when facing the NL as the underdog. Los Angeles is the underdog with a 63.6% chance to cover +1.5-runs against Philadephia.
- Los Angeles has gone Over in 11 straight games when facing the NL at night.
Athletics at Red Sox Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Fenway Park - 9.3 runs per game; 20-20-4 O/U
- Oakland has lost 11 straight road games when playing on a back-to-back. Oakland faces Boston with a 39.2% chance to win as the underdog.
- Oakland has failed to cover the run line in four straight road games when facing the AL. Oakland faces Boston with a 56.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Boston has gone Over in eight of nine home games against the AL.
Rockies at Reds Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Great American Ball Park - 8.6 runs per game; 18-27-3 O/U
- Cincinnati has won eight straight games against Colorado and is the favorite, given a 64.3% chance to win.
- Cincinnati has covered the run line in eight straight games when facing the NL West. Cincinnati is given a 46.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs against Colorado.
- Colorado has gone Under in six of seven games when playing on a back-to-back at night.
Nationals at Mets Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Citi Field - 8.7 runs per game; 22-24 O/U
- New York has won six straight home games when facing the NL and is the favorite, given a 66.1% chance to beat Washington.
- The home team has covered the run line in three straight games between Washington and New York. New York is home with a 48.8% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- New York has gone Over in seven straight home games.
Marlins at Astros Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Minute Maid Park - 9.1 runs per game; 17-24-3 O/U
- Houston has won seven straight home games and is the favorite, given a 71.9% chance to beat Miami.
- Houston has covered the run line in six straight games when playing as the favorite and coming off a win. Houston is the favorite against Miami with a 54.1% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Miami has gone Under in six straight road games when facing the AL.
Pirates at Brewers Betting Trends
Venue Stats: American Family Field - 9.3 runs per game; 25-14-2 O/U
- Milwaukee has won seven straight home games when coming off a loss. Milwaukee faces Pittsburgh given a 60.8% chance to win as the favorite.
- Pittsburgh has covered the run line in four straight divisional games when playing as the underdog. Pittsburgh is the underdog given a 60.8% chance to cover +1.5-runs against Milwaukee.
- Pittsburgh has gone Under in four of five road games.
Rangers at Angels Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Angel Stadium of Anaheim - 9.2 runs per game; 23-22-1 O/U
- Texas has won seven straight games when facing the AL and coming off a win. Texas is the favorite given a 58.3% chance to beat Los Angeles.
- Los Angeles has covered the run line in four of five games when facing Texas. Los Angeles is given a 56.5% chance to cover +1.5-runs.
- Los Angeles has gone Over in four straight home games.
Braves at Diamondbacks Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Chase Field - 9.9 runs per game; 25-19-1 O/U
- Atlanta has won six straight games against Arizona and is the favorite, given a 57.4% chance to win.
- Atlanta has covered the run line in three of four games and faces Arizona with a 45.5% chance to cover -1.5-runs.
- Arizona has gone Over in seven of eight games.
Blue Jays at Giants Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Oracle Park - 8.8 runs per game; 21-23-1 O/U
- San Francisco has lost nine of 10 games when facing the AL East as a favorite and coming off a home win. San Francisco is the favorite given a 60.8% chance to beat Toronto.
- Toronto has covered the run line in six straight road games when playing as the underdog. Toronto is the underdog given a 64.3% chance to cover +1.5-runs against San Francisco.
- The Under has hit in five straight meetings.
MLB Hit Trends
- Max Kepler 12 straight games vs CWS
- Jose Miranda 12 straight divisional games
- Gunnar Henderson seven straight games vs NL as favorite
- Austin Hays five straight games vs CHC
- Gio Urshela seven straight home games vs CLE
- Matt Vierling seven straight divisional home games
- Julio Rodriguez 14 straight road games vs NL West
- Jurickson Profar eight straight home games as favorite
- Alex Verdugo 12 straight games as underdog
- Randy Arozarena eight straight games as favorite
- Kyle Schwarber six straight games vs LAD as favorite
- Connor Wong eight straight home games
- Tyler Nevin seven straight games vs AL East
- Elly De La Cruz eight straight games vs COL
- Ryan McMahon six straight games
- Keibert Ruiz nine straight games in Queens
- Harrison Bader five straight home games vs NL
- Jeremy Pena five straight games as favorite
- Alex Bregman five straight games
- Bryan Reynolds 12 straight divisional road games
- Rhys Hoskins six straight home games vs PIT
- Taylor Ward six straight games vs TEX
- Anthony Rendon six straight games
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr 15 straight games vs NL
- Adam Duvall seven straight games in Phoenix
- LaMonte Wade Jr seven straight home games as favorite
- Jorge Soler five straight games vs AL East as favorite
MLB RBI Trends
- Byron Buxton seven of eight road games
- Nico Hoerner four of five games
- Josh Naylor five of six games
- Jose Ramirez four of five road games
- Jurickson Profar six of seven home games
- Miguel Vargas five of six games as underdog
- Rafael Devers 2+ seven of eight games
- Spencer Steer four of five games vs COL
- Bryan De La Cruz five of six games vs HOU
- Marcus Semien seven of eight games in Anaheim
- Geraldo Perdomo four of five games vs ATL
- Michael Conforto three of four games
MLB Runs Trends
- Paul Goldschmidt four straight games
- Matt Vierling four straight home games vs CLE
- Jake Cronenworth six of seven home games
- Yandy Diaz seven of eight home games vs NYY
- Trea Turner four straight games as favorite
- Shea Langeliers six of seven games vs AL
- Tyler O’Neill four straight games as favorite
- Jeimer Candelario seven of eight games vs COL
- Brandon Nimmo nine of 10 home games
- William Contreras five of six games vs PIT
- Andrew McCutchen five of six divisional games
- Austin Riley nine of 10 games vs ARI
- Kevin Kiermaier four straight games vs SFO
MLB HR Trends
- Cal Raleigh three of four road games
- Spencer Steer four of six games
- Francisco Lindor three of four games vs WSH
MLB Strikeout Trends
- Corbin Burnes 10+ four straight home games vs CHC
- Bailey Ober 8+ four straight games
- Nick Pivetta 7+ five straight home games vs AL
- Zach Eflin 6+ three of four games
- Framber Valdez 6+ four straight home games vs NL
- Michael Lorenzen 5+ five straight divisional games
- Bryce Miller 4+ four straight games vs NL as underdog
YRFI/NRFI Trends
- KNC NRFI six straight road games as underdog
- CWS YRFI five straight games vs AL
- BAL YRFI five straight games vs NL
- CLE YRFI seven of eight divisional games
- SEA YRFI four straight games vs NL
- NYY YRFI 10 straight divisional road games
- LAD NRFI four straight road games as underdog
- BOS YRFI seven straight home games vs AL West as favorite
- CIN NRFI 11 straight games
- NYM NRFI 11 straight games
- MIA YRFI six straight games as underdog
- PIT NRFI nine straight games
- LAA YRFI five straight home games
- TOR NRFI six straight road games
- ATL NRFI eight straight games on a Wednesday
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.