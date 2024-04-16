Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks (Target Miguel Rojas, Seth Brown)
Here are some of the top MLB picks to go yard on Tuesday, April 16.
Love the long ball? Here are some home run props to consider for Tuesday’s loaded Major League Baseball slate.
If you’re looking to bet on any MLB game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks
- Miguel Rojas To Hit A Home Run
- Seth Brown To Hit A Home Run
- Dansby Swanson To Hit A Home Run
Miguel Rojas To Hit A Home Run
Rojas homered twice in a four-game stretch earlier this season but hasn’t gone yard since. Rojas is 0-for-9 over his last four games but has great history against Washington starter Patrick Corbin, who is susceptible to the long ball.
Last season, Corbin ranked seventh in the majors in home runs allowed (33), with 29 of them coming against right-handed hitters. Both homers Corbin has allowed in three starts this season were to righties. The Dodgers’ lineup has a collective .271 batting average against Corbin but no one has fared better against him than Rojas.
In 37 career at-bats, Rojas is hitting .405 against Corbin and has taken him deep three times, making this longshot wager worth it for Tuesday.
Seth Brown To Hit A Home Run
Speaking of pitchers who surrender homers at a high rate, no pitcher allowed more long balls in 2023 than Lance Lynn, who is now in St. Louis and slated to take on the Athletics Tuesday evening.
Lynn gave up a whopping 48 homers last season and gave up three just two starts ago in 4 ⅔ innings of work against the Miami Marlins. Brown is hitting just .196 this season with one homer, but is starting to swing the bat well with five hits in his last five games.
Brown is 4-for-14 lifetime against Lynn with a pair of solo homers and 56 of his 60 career dingers have been against right-handed pitching.
Dansby Swanson To Hit A Home Run
Swanson going yard might not be the most popular home run pick in the Chicago lineup with Michael Busch going yard in five consecutive games, but he gets the nod in this matchup in the desert against Diamondbacks’ starter Tommy Henry.
Last season, Swanson hit seven home runs against left-handed pitching and had a .448 slugging percentage against southpaws (.405 vs. right-handed pitching). This season, Swanson is crushing lefties with a .571 batting average (.177 vs. righties) with one home run.
In his third season in the majors, Henry hasn’t faced any member of the Chicago lineup, but has allowed one home run in all three starts this season with two of them coming to righties.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.