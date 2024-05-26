Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Aaron Judge, Jose Ramirez Are Perfect Targets)
By Peter Dewey
When it comes to watching and betting on baseball, nothing gives the bang for its buck like predicting a player to hit a home run and getting it right.
Every day in our Daily Dinger column, the BetSided team attempts to deliver on a few players to go yard that day, in hopes of cashing in on some big odds and seeing the most exciting play in baseball all at once.
On Sunday, there are three players to consider to hit a long ball on this holiday weekend.
Best Home Run Prop Bets for Sunday, May 26
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+220)
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+320)
- Travis d’Arnaud to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+220)
Can Aaron Judge make it five straight games with a home run?
I’ll take my chances with him taking on Joe Musgrove (6.14 ERA, 1.52 WHIP) on Sunday, who has allowed 10 home runs in just nine starts this season.
Judge has a 1.489 OPS and has hit 11 homers in the month of May, posting a .390 batting average over that stretch. He’s the hottest hitter in baseball right now, so I’ll just that he can keep things up on Sunday afternoon.
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+320)
This is a dream matchup for Jose Ramirez, as he’s taking on lefty Reid Detmers on Sunday.
Ramirez has 15 homers on the season, with five of those coming against lefties in limited plate appearances. Ramirez has a slash line of .339/.387/.661 against lefties this season.
Detmers has been very prone to the long ball as of late, allowing nine home runs on the season – all of those coming in his last six starts.
Travis d’Arnaud to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud is another player who has crushed left-handed pitching this season, posting a .379/.387/.862 slash line against them.
The veteran catcher has four of his five homers this season against lefties, and now he gets to take on Pittsburgh Pirates veteran left-hander Martin Perez, who has given up eight homers in his last four starts.
Perez has a 1.52 WHIP on the season, and he’s really struggled as of late with his ERA jumping from 3.15 to 4.80 in the month of May.
This is a great matchup for d’Arnaud, and at +500 he’s certainly worth a small wager.
