Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Anthony Rizzo, Bobby Witt Jr. Highlight Top Predictions)
By Peter Dewey
There is nothing better than the long ball when it comes to watching baseball, but rather than just rooting for a few home runs, why not bet on some players to go deep as well?
Usually, home run props are very hard to predict, but because of that they offer some great odds if you’re able to guess correctly on which player or players will go deep.
With just seven games in action on Thursday, I’ve narrowed it down to two players to target to go yard on May 9.
Let’s break down both of these home run props – and their latest odds:
Best Home Run Prop Bets for Thursday, May 9
- Anthony Rizzo to Hit a Home Run
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run
Anthony Rizzo to Hit a Home Run
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has put together a solid 2024, hitting six home runs already, including three in the last two weeks.
New York has dominated the Houston Astros in this series, scoring 19 runs in two games, and I expect Rizzo to get in on the home-run hitting fun tonight.
He’s taking on Ronel Blanco, who has pitched well for Houston this season, but Rizzo has absolutely crushed right-handed pitching in 2024. He’s posted a slash line of .300/.369/.520 against righties, hitting all six of his homers against them.
With the short porch at Yankee Stadium calling his name, bet on Rizzo to go yard in this game.
Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run
Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. has five homers on the season, and he’s posted an impressive .327/.394/.571 slash line in 2024.
He’s taking on Los Angeles Angels lefty Reid Detmers on Thursday night, who allowed three homers in his last outing and has given up five in his last three starts.
For his career, Witt has a higher slugging percentage (.485) against left-handed pitching, and there’s a chance he could also get to this Angels bullpen, which ranks 28th in Major League Baseball in ERA this season.
Witt has a 1.275 OPS over the last seven days, homering once (last night against the Milwaukee Brewers). Don’t be shocked if he goes yard in a favorable matchup on Thursday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.