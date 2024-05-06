Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Adolis Garcia to go Deep vs. A's)
We're back for Monday's MLB slate as we try to hit a few bets on players to hit a dinger. There's no bet that's more electric to hit than a wager on a player to hit a home run and then watching it happen live.
We have fewer options today with just 10 games scheduled, but I've still done the work so you don't have to. Let's dive into my top three.
MLB Best Home Run Bets Today
- Ke'Bryan Hayes Home Run (+570)
- Adolis Garcia Home Run (+335)
- Brett Harris Home Run (+900)
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home Run vs. Angels
Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon and he has given up 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched. It's not just Anderson that we're going to fade today, but the Angels bullpen allows 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched, the third most in the Majors.
So, we're going to pick a member of the Pirates go deep and the one I'm aiming at is Ke'Bryan Hayes. He only has one home run this season but he hit 15 in 124 games last season so he's due to hit a second tonight. I'll take that bet at +570.
Adolis Garcia Home Run vs. Athletics
We're going to bet on two home runs in the Rangers vs. Athletics game, one for each team. For the Rangers, we're going to take Adolis Garcia to hit his ninth home run of the season after hitting 39 in 2023.
Alex Wood gets the start for the Oakland Athletics. He has a 6.32 ERA on the year while giving up 1.4 home runs per nine innings, so he's ripe for someone to hit a home run off him today.
Brett Harris Home Run vs. Rangers
On the Athletics side, we're going to take a shot on a long shot on Brett Harris to hit a home run. He only has 13 plate appearances this season, but he's hit two home runs in those 13 appearances. If he can keep up that rate, he's going to be a great bet on his price point to hit a third one tonight.
Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, and he has given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings this season.
