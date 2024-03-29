Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Randy Arozarena to go Deep)
Breaking down three players you should bet on to score a home run on Friday, March 29
MLB Opening Day has come and gone but there are still four teams who have yet to compete. Due to bad weather, the Brewers and Mets as well as the Braves and Phillies will play their first games of 2024 this afternoon.
If you want to sprinkle on some fun bets, I'm narrowing in on three batters I'm wagering on to hit a home run today. We only need one of them to win to walk away with a profit. If more than one hits we're laughing. If all three hit, we can treat ourselves to a steak dinner this weekend. Let's dive into them.
Best Home Runs Bets for March 29
- Pete Alonso (+400) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Randy Arozarena (+600) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Mitch Garver (+320) vs. Boston Red Sox
Pete Alonso +400
Pete Alonso and the Mets will play their first game of the season at 1:40pm et when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Freddy Peralta is set to get the start for the Brewers in their opening day and he's been susceptible to giving up some dingers throughout the year.
Last year, Peralta gave up 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched, which was the 11th-highest rate amongst all qualifying pitchers. We already saw some other big names get their seasons started off with a home run, like Mike Trout and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., so why not bet on Alonso to also get his 2024 campaign started off with a bang? He hit 46 home runs last season.
Randy Arozarena +600
Randy Arozarena and the Rays will take on the Blue Jays today with Chris Bassitt taking the mound of Toronto. Bassitt had the 14th-highest rate of home runs given up per nine innings pitched last season, giving up an average of 1.3.
Arozarena isn't exactly known for his power, hitting just 23 home runs last season, but I can't look past his value at +600 now that he's facing a pitcher that is prone to given up some long bombs.
Mitch Garver +320
Of all the pitchers starting tonight, Nick Pivetta of the Boston Red Sox is the one who had the highest home run rate last season, giving up 1.5 dingers per nine innings pitched. That means the Mariners are a must-bet option for someone to record a home run.
I'm going to opt for their new catcher, Mitch Garver, who hit 19 home runs in just 87 games last season. He has some sneaky power that not many people are fully aware of. It's a bit of a short price, but it's worth it against Pivetta tonight.
