Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Corey Seager, Oneil Cruz Highlight Top Predictions)
By Peter Dewey
What better way to wager on Major League Baseball than taking a couple of star players to hit a home run?
On Sunday, I have a pair of picks for home run props, and they both happen to be left-handed shortstops!
Here’s why Corey Seager and this young shortstop are great picks to leave the yards on May 12:
Best Home Run Prop Bets for Sunday, May 12
- Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+300)
- Oneil Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Seager, the Texas Rangers shortstop, has not gotten off to a fast start in 2024, hitting just .240 with four home runs.
However, he’s playing at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, a place known for the long ball due to the high altitude.
Seager is also facing a righty in Dakota Hudson, who comes into this game with a 6.35 ERA across seven starts. Hudson has allowed a home run in three of his last four outings, and he’s given up 39 hits in 34.0 innings of work.
This is a good spot for Seager to get back on track, especially since Colorado’s bullpen has allowed 13 homers on the season, posting a 4.56 ERA in the process. He’s a good target in a righty-lefty matchup on Sunday.
Oneil Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Pittsburgh Pirates young shortstop Oneil Cruz went yards on Saturday in a high-scoring game against the Chicago Cubs, and he has about as favorable of a matchup as you’ll find on Sunday.
Cruz and the Pirates are taking on Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks, who has gotten hammered in 2024, posting a 12.00 ERA and allowing eight home runs across just five starts.
Hendricks has given up 37 hits across 21.0 innings of work, so we know that there will be baserunners galore in this game.
Cruz enters this matchup with six long balls on the season and a slash line of .268/.316/.437. He’s already homered three times in the month of may, and at nearly +500 odds, I think he’s a steal to go yard in this matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.